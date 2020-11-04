Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 11.3.20  

Hey everyone! We’ve got 15 matches set for this edition for AEW Dark, and thanks to those who have already voted for John Silver in the presidential election.

– Excalibur, Taz, and Anthony Ogogo on commentary.

Darby Allin (12-5) vs. BSHP King (0-2)

Taz isn’t a fan of Darby, but you already knew that. King used his strength early which made sense given the size advantage. However, Darby changed the momentum with a submission hold before King hit a huge powerslam to get back on track. But it was all Darby after that as he hooked the leg for the pin at 4:32. Nice showcase for King with Darby getting set for the TNT Title match with Cody at Full Gear.

Blake’s Rating: **

Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black (AEW tag team debut) vs. Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes (AEW tag team debut) w/Dustin Rhodes

LEYLA HIRSCH IS BACK. Sign her yesterday, AEW. Red Velvet is also back, and she is straight outta your momma’s kitchen. Brandi shows off some good counters early with Black, and at least Brandi and Velvet are doing some tag team moves. Hirsch came in and changed the game, which is why this company needs to sign her to a deal. Her style is so unique and much different than anything else on the AEW women’s roster. Black also performed well in this match. Brandi hit the spear on Hirsh and then hit a running knee to Black’s face for the win at 5:06. Once again, Hirsch was the star.

Blake’s Rating: **

Jurassic Express (9-6) w/Marko Stunt vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navarro (AEW tag team debut)

Limelight is another regular that is turning into a favorite of mine. Also, let’s recognize that Jungle Boy is an absolute STUD. He can work with anyone and make it look good. And as a reminder, he’s only 23 years old. Limelight and Navarro did a great job showing some personality as the heels in the match, but they simply were no match for a dinosaur. Who would be? Luchasaurus destroyed them both with a double clothesline, but Limelight hit an impressive springboard kick to Luchasaurus’ face. However, Luchasaurus then hit a brutal move to Limelight, and then the double team move on Limelight gave Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy the win at 6:05. This was a lot of fun, and again, Jurassic Express are just terrific.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Frankie Kazarian (25-18) vs. Ryzin (0-1)

Kazarian came out with a lot of aggression, and he’s another dude you can throw in there with anyone and he’ll make it work. The highlight of this match was Taz saying Ryzin’s first name should be Terra, and Excalibur couldn’t stop laughing. TAKE THAT TRIPLE H. Ryzin went for a move off the top, but Kazarian hit the reverse DDT for the victory at 4:07. Ryzin should’ve used the Pedigree!

Blake’s Rating: **

– After the match, Dasha Gonzalez interviews Kazarian in the ring, but Angelico and Jack Evans attack him from behind. Christopher Daniels then comes in and throws them out. He then says he’s gonna stomp a hole in their face. Ouch. But at least they’re continuing feuds on AEW Dark, which is a good step forward.

Dave Dutra (AEW debut) vs. Ricky Starks (10-2)

Starks is a future champion of some sort in AEW. The guy is just gold. Not only can he shove you into the side of the ring, but he can strum the guitar while doing so. As I’ve mentioned before, what makes Starks so great is that he goes from taunting his opponent in a playful manner to snapping and repeatedly punching them in the face. Starks hits the Roshambo for the win at 2:54. He’s a great professional wrestler.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Sean Maluta and Alex Chamberlain (AEW tag team debut) vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. (1-5)

These are the types of matches that don’t necessarily stand out among a 15-match card, but it’s one that adds that a solid element of competitiveness to the show. These four guys are trying to prove themselves, and it made for a fun back and forth match with Pillman and Garrison getting the win after Pillman hit a flying clothesline off the top on Maluta for the pin at 4:37.

Blake’s Rating: **

– After the match, Lance Archer comes out and destroys all four men. Apparently, he wasn’t a big fan of the match. Jake Roberts still wants to DDT someone, and Archer is coming after Eddie Kingston’s family. HELL YEAH. This was a great promo from Archer.

Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion (AEW tag team debut) vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (0-1)

Of course, Caster and Bowens are now officially All Elite after Tony Khan revealed that they’d signed with the company. Their team name is The Acclaimed, and Caster does his raps before the match to piss off Solow and Fashion. Seriously, Caster and Bowens have solid chemistry, and they’ve got a lot of potential as a future staple of the AEW tag team division. Let’s not forget Solow and Fashion, who were also impressive in this match. Bowens hit a running cutter as Caster held Fashion, and that was enough for the win at 5:19. Fun stuff here from both teams.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Alan “5” Angels (5-10) w/Dark Order vs. VSK (0-2)

The Dark Order has arrived! And so has Anna Jay and John Silver, a presidential ticket that would win in at least 48 states. 5 was nice enough to let VSK get some offense going, and that made this is a pretty competitive match. However, 5 decided that he had enough and hit a stiff kick and that led to the Wing Snapper for the win at around five minutes. Another short but competitive match.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– Peter Avalon welcomes in a mysterious figure behind the camera and offers some bubbly. Poor Peter loses to Brandon Cutler and he’s the new Val Venis. The person behind the camera eventually slaps him and he says he doesn’t need anyone. Pretty Peter Avalon is back, folks!

The Butcher and The Blade (10-6) with The Bunny vs. Jersey Muscle (AEW tag team debut)

Say what you want about the Allie/QT Marshall angle, but Bunny is just better with Butcher and Blade. While Jersey Muscle got some offense in, Butcher and Blade were just maniacs in this thing. Give Jersey Muscle credit for selling because they were getting thrown all over the place. Butcher and Blade hit the hanging powerbomb and neckbreaker combination for the victory at 3:39.

Blake’s Rating: **

– QT and Dustin Rhodes are here to fight. These four brawl around the ring, and then Bunny causes QT to hesitate. Nothing like a BROUHAHA on AEW Dark.

D3 (0-2) vs. Will Hobbs

D3 taking this match tells you all you need to know about the guy. He’s got balls. Hopefully he also has a heating pad or some ice because Hobbs destroyed him with the Oklahoma slam for the victory at 1:09.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Starks goes after Hobbs, and he gets fooled like Darby did because Brian Cage attacks from behind. The lights go out and Darby runs them out of the ring. I’m really enjoying this feud between these four.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (10-2) w/Dark Order vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto (AEW tag team debut)

Grayson and Comoroto would probably make for a fun singles match. Those dudes would fight a bull. I enjoyed this match a lot, as Black and Comoroto were not playing around. Comoroto is an absolute beast, but somehow Grayson managed to hit the Nightfall on Comoroto. Then Grayson and Uno hit Fatality for the victory at 7:05. This was obviously another win for Dark Order, but Black and Comoroto did well as a team.

Blake’s Rating: ***

John “4” Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 (AEW trios debut) w/Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol (AEW trios debut)

JOHNNY HUNGEE. He’s a star. Also, back-to-back Dark Order matches are ratings gold. Silver and Bononi starting the match was just hilarious. Silver reminded him that he was FREAKING JACKED, BABY! Silver then bodyslammed Bononi and strutted around a bit. They really played up the teamwork of Dark Order ahead of the match against Cody and the Gunn Club. Eventually, Silver hit an airplane spin on Fuego for the win at 4:50.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Lei’d Tapa (AEW debut) vs. KiLynn King (0-12)

King gonna get her first win? Let’s find out. Tapa was the aggressor early, and she really displayed her strength. However, King hit the frog splash off the top and GOT THE WIN at 2:54. Good for her. She has continued to get better and better, so she deserves it.

Chaos Project (4-1) vs. Private Party (8-8)

This is certainly a clash of styles with these two teams. Kazarian was back out scouting the match, so perhaps that leads to something from a storyline standpoint. They really played up the differences in styles throughout the match, and Marq Quen came in with a flurry of offense late. That was enough to lead to Gin and Juice for the victory at 8:32. Afterward, we see Kazarian leaving, so yeah, that’s leading to something.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Sammy Guevara (9-7) vs. Lee Johnson (0-14)

Johnson is gonna get a win at some point. He has to. Great sequence early on in the match, and let me just say that I’d love to see more matches with these two going at it. This was easily the best match on the show, and they really went at it with lots of excellent offense. Sammy mocked Matt Hardy by hitting the Twist of Fate for the win at 10:32. Johnson may be the best 0-15 wrestler in wrestling history.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/2

