Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 11.7.20  

– Excalibur, Taz, and Anthony Ogogo on commentary.

Tesha Price (AEW debut) vs. Big Swole (10-4)

Some nice grappling early in the match. Ogogo says he talked to Price before the match and she’s here to “make all the bitches pay the price.” So, she doesn’t lack confidence. Price got a little offense, but Swole had an answer with the Tiger driver into the Texas Cloverleaf to get the win at 2:57. Not to be repetitive because I say this in pretty much every AEW Dark review, but it would’ve been nice to have this one go a little longer since it’s the only women’s match on the card.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Matt Sydal (4-2) vs. Christopher Daniels (12-13)

Ogogo notes that they first wrestled 17 years ago back in 2003, and folks, this commentary team has become one of the best in the world. Sorry, Shane McMahon. While Excalibur and Taz have awesome chemistry, I’m really enjoying what Ogogo is adding to the broadcast. This was a hard-hitting match, and it was the definition of a back-and-forth match. These two dudes exchanged lots of good offense until Angelico and Jack Evans made their way out to distract Daniels. Sydal reversed the Angels Wings into a pin for the victory at 6:35. After the match, Angelo and Evans clapped for Sydal, but he wanted no part of them and instead had a nice Daniels. Good match.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Brandon Cutler (1-25-2) vs. Michael Nakazawa (2-4)

Cutler potentially winning two matches in a row is bigger than any storyline on AEW Full Gear. How could it not be? Surely we’re working back to Cutler and Peter Avalon at some point, with Avalon being the one to halt Cutler’s winning streak. As usual, Naka-Naka-Naka-Naka-Nakasawa brought the oil and had devious plans for it. However, not even a 25-loss wrestler was gonna be fooled by it, as Cutler got the win at 3:00. Next up, Jon Moxley!

Blake’s Rating: **

– Dasha Gonzalez with Frankie Kazarian, who is here to prove that he’s the best wrestler in AEW. I’m intrigued by where this is headed, and I’m glad they’re doing more character development on AEW Dark instead of just straight wrestling matches.

Griff Garrison (2-11) vs. Ariel Dominguez (AEW debut)

Dominguez is listed at 5-2, while Garrison is 6-3. The size advantage speaks for itself there. Dominguez sold like pro, but Garrison just whacked him with an elbow strike and then hit the Rack Bomb for the win at 1:38.

Blake’s Rating: NR

– After the match, Jake Roberts tells Garrison to hit the road. Garrison starts going after Lance Archer, but that doesn’t work out well as Archer destroys him. He does the same to Dominguez. Jake claims he’ll give Eddie Kingston’s mother a DDT to get Archer a shot at the AEW World title. Jake is a madman, and he’s so great at it. Archer also takes a shot at Kingston’s mom, and I’m pretty sure a future Kingston vs. Archer match is gonna be pure destruction. Archer claims he’s gonna go after Butcher, Blade, Penta, Fenix, and he may even bounce the Bunny if he needs to. This was an AWESOME promo.

Sean Maluta & Ryzin (AEW tag team debut) vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson (11-2)

Uno and Grayson have to be getting closer to that AEW Tag Team title shot, right? Hell of a record. I love the aggressiveness of the Dark Order. That’s one of the things that has helped take them to another level. None of the members, including Anna Jay, take any shit from anyone. Adding Brodie Lee as the leader helped that, but everyone in this group has elevated his or her game. Maluta and Ryzin are regulars that have lots of potential, but it was Uno that hit the Flatliner for the victory at 4:07. As Taz mentioned, the chemistry between Uno and Grayson is just excellent.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Trevor Read (AEW debut) vs. Ricky Starks (11-2)

Future AEW TNT Champion Ricky Starks has arrived. And apparently, that was all Taz needed to start talking about how he and Starks have similar manscaping interests. You really do learn something new every day. Once again, Starks is a national treasure, and he hit the Roshambo for the win at 2:00.

Blake’s Rating: NR

– More AEW video game hype. Bring back the No Mercy engine!

Lee Johnson (0-15) vs. Chuck Taylor

Despite Johnson’s record, AEW clearly loves the guy because he’s getting lots of AEW Dark main events now while also being a member of the Nightmare Family. And if you’ve seen his matches, their love of his skills is understandable. Although, Taz does bring up a good point about no one in the Nightmare Family being in Johnson’s corner. This was another good showcase for Johnson, and he kicked out of a huge sit-out powerbomb late in the match. Then he kicked out of the Falcon Arrow and the diving foot stomp off the top. Johnson also got high fives from Orange Cassidy and Trent, and that’s when you know you’ve made it! Taylor then hit the piledriver but Johnson kicked out again. However, Johnson was no match for the Awful Waffle as Taylor got the win at 8:30. Very good match, and Best Friends gave Johnson their stamp of approval after the match with Trent giving him a hug.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

