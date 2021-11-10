Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 11.9.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

Friends and loyal readers, I have some news. Due to a scheduling conflict, I won’t be doing the weekly AEW Dark review moving forward.

It’s been a wild ride on AEW Dark the past year or so, and we’ve seen nearly three-hour shows, that memorable match between Lee Johnson and Ben Carter, the classic zero-win showdowns between Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler, and so much more. And who could forget Joey Janela’s trips to THE NIP FACTORY?

Most of all, the beauty of this particular show is watching unsigned talents – from Dante Martin to Red Velvet to The Acclaimed to Leyla Hirsch to many others – develop their skills and continue their rise up the AEW ladder. That alone makes AEW Dark a fun watch each and every week just to see who could make that jump.

Of course, there were certainly times during the empty arena era where reviewing this show was a grind, but the interaction with you all still made it enjoyable.

However, what I can tell you is that you’ll be in good hands with our friend Andrew Cazer (read his work here) taking over the AEW Dark duties. Andrew already reviews Impact and the occasional AEW Dynamite for the site, and he’ll undoubtedly do a terrific job keeping you entertained each and every Tuesday.

If he doesn’t, let me know and we’ll do a RUN-IN JONES on him.

Just kidding. He’ll be awesome.

I’ll still be doing news, columns, podcasts/videos, and other things for the site, so be sure to continue to read/listen/watch all of that and share your thoughts on it. And who knows, I’ll probably tag in every now and then for an AEW Dark review if my Tuesday schedule allows.

Again, thanks to all those who have read the AEW Dark reviews since I first started doing them a year ago. You’re the best.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Also, 411’s Steve Cook put together a great piece on Larry’s top seven columns. You should read it.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & Colt Cabana vs. The Gunn Club (18-0)

This was taped in St. Louis, so it should be a good atmosphere. Meanwhile, Gunn Club is still undefeated, but I’m not sure they’ll continue their run after this match. Their heel turn has been, well, interesting. Aubrey Edwards gets in on the action early on, as she gives Dark Order a nice little assist on Billy. Taz is PISSED about it. Billy calls out Cabana, and somehow their exchange leads to Cabana finding himself face to crotch with LITTLE BILLY. Luckily, Cabana counters and gets away from there. More back and forth, with Dark Order taking control and Cabana cleaning house. Uno hits the Something Evil on Austin, but he kicks out at two. Then they work to Austin countering Uno’s offense, and he uses the ropes for leverage to pick up the win at 6:53.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Heidi Howitzer (AEW debut) vs. Riho (8-2)

Riho tries to pick Howitzer up as soon as the bell rings, and that’s not gonna work since Howitzer has the advantage in both size and strength. She showcases some of that by carrying Riho around the ring and slams her for two. Howitzer gets a little too cocky, and that allows Riho to make the comeback to hit the diving foot stomps for the victory at 2:14.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Too Fast Too Fuego (1-0) vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo (2-0)

THEY’RE BACK. The tag team that’s sweeping the universe. I’m talking about Comoroto and Solo, of course. In all seriousness, I may need to adjust my Tuesday schedule so I can continue documenting the greatness of Too Fast Too Fuego. Taz reveals that Fuego Dos’ first name is Dom, which is good to know.Taz then ponders whether Fuego Dos is Cody Vance. He corrects himself to say Preston Vance, but we know what he really means. Comoroto just destroys Fuego Dos for a bit, then Solo tries to rip off the mask of Fuego Dos. But the latter goes to the wrong corner to make a tag, realizes it, then makes the hot tag to Fuego Del Sol. Cross Rhodes from Fuego Del Sol, but Comoroto breaks up the pin. It’s all about the Fuego after that, as they earn the win at 7:54. Bonus points for Taz making a DING DONGS reference after the match.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Koko Lane & Luke Langley (AEW debut) vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager

Man, Guevara is over. The people love him. Excalibur: “What does a Koko Lane look like to you?” Taz’s response: “Not him.” The best in the business, folks. Not much too this one, as Guevara gets in and takes care of business before tagging in Hager to run wild. Then Guevara hits the senton for the victory at 2:41.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– After the match, Men of the Year hit the ring and attack Guevara, but it’s Santana and Ortiz who run in and make the save.

Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, & Wheeler Yuta (7-1) vs. Darian Bengston, Davey Vega, & Camaro Jackson (AEW trios debut)

Camaro Jackson is an awesome name, and what’s even more awesome is him doing a squatting suplex to show off his impressive strength. But that was about as much offense as his team would get, as Yuta cleared the ring, and Taylor hit the Awful Waffle before tagging in Orange to give him the pin for the win at 3:09.

Blake’s Rating: **

Frankie Kazarian (30-6) vs. Dante Martin (19-7)

Lio Rush is out with Dante as usual. Obviously, this should be fantastic given the two participants involved. Terrific sequence early on with Dante gaining the advantage, but then it’s Kazarian who does a little mat work for a one count. Great action from both men, with Kazarian hitting a cutter for a near fall. Kazarian tries to lock in the Chicken Wing but can’t quite do it, then Rush gets involved by grabbing the boot of Kazarian. That allows Dante to go to the moonsault to notch the victory at 5:38.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– Kazarian points at Rush after the match, and Dante is confused as to what happened.

Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, & Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter, & Rebel

Hayter is a star. Absolute star. Quite a fun combination of talent in this match, including Taz’s singing talent when it comes to Thunder Rosa’s theme song. Mizunami and Sakura have a fun exchange in the early going. Eventually, there’s a hot tag to Statlander, who stacks all three opponents on top of each other before making the tag to Rosa. The action picks up with pretty much everyone getting some shine, and it’s Rosa hitting the Thunder Driver on Rebel to notch the win at 5:01.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– After the match, Hayter attacks Rosa from behind, which leads to everyone getting involved. HERE COMES RUBY SOHO. She runs in and nearly hits Statlander, so they’re playing that up pairing in the TBS Title Tournament.

Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. 2point0 (7-2)

Taz is SHOCKED that Sydal is from St. Louis, and he’s even more surprised that Sydal attended secondary schooling. You’ve gotta love Taz. The heels control the majority of the match, and in classic wrestling fashion, they work to the hot tag to the hometown hero in Sydal. Moriarty did a great job playing his role, and once Sydal got in, he ran wild and hit the Meteora for a near fall. 2point0 battled back, but Moriarty went flying for a tope suicida, and it was Sydal hitting the Lightning Spiral on Jeff Parker to earn the victory at 5:30.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– Rush and Dante are back out, with Excalibur and Taz noting that there’s some psychological warfare going on ahead of the Dynamite match.

Nyla Rose (22-5) vs. Tootie Lynn (0-1)

Tootie gets a nice reaction as another St. Louis native, and she’s very entertaining for those who have seen her work. But Nyla was not entertained, and she destroyed Tootie in quick fashion to get the win at 1:54.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Andrade El Idolo (3-2) vs. Warhorse (0-1)

Warhorse is back! We haven’t seen him in AEW in a good while. Justin Roberts treats him like the star he is. However, Andrade does not, as he hits a cheap shot to start the match and he dominated things from there to score the easy victory at 1:45.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Alan Angels & 10 (4-1) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Taz apparently pulled some strings and got Dark Order banned from ringside, but he doesn’t have much to say when Excalibur points out that Hook is there. That’s because he sent Hook. Quick start for Dark Order, but the power and awesomeness of Starks and Hobbs takes over. Starks talking into the camera and notes that Hobbs is great, then he tells a fan to put their mask on before he kicks them out. You’ve got to love Starks. But it’s 10 who makes his way in to give the Dark Order some momentum. However, the teamwork of Starks and Hobbs was too much, as Hobbs destroyed Angels with a slam and that was enough for the win at 7:07.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Miranda Gordy (AEW debut) vs. Tay Conti (29-4)

For the unaware, Gordy is the daughter of the late great Terry Gordy. And well, apparently Conti was not going to underestimate her, as she came out and hit Gordy with the DDTai for the quick victory at 36 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Ryan Mantell (0-3) vs. Wardlow (18-3)

Wardlow squashing folks. An AEW Dark tradition. That’s exactly what you got in this match, as he knocked Mantell out for the easy win at 53 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall

QT cuts a promo on Sting before the match, which leads to Darby sprinting to the ring to get things going. They go at it right off the bat, and the crowd loves them some Darby. Lots of “QT sucks” chants, and Darby shoots himself out of a cannon for a tope sucidia to the outside. They hop right back in the ring, and Darby hits a Code Red for a near fall. And then Darby hits the Coffin Drop for the victory at 4:54.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and The Blade vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Christian Cage

Taz with the perfect AEW Dark sendoff for yours truly by singing Jungle Boy’s theme song in the main event. It doesn’t get much better than that. Fun spot with Christian and Matt squaring off, and it’s incredible that these two are doing what they do. The heels work over Christian, and he sells it like a champ. He eventually makes the hot tag to Luchasaurus, who Taz notes is GREEN TONGUE JONES. That’s a top five one isn’t it, Chairshot? Shot to the yambag region turns the tide for HFO, but Luchasaurus drops them and gets a near fall on Blade. Finishing moves all over the place after that, with only Jungle Boy and Blade left in the rin, and it’s Jungle Boy using the Snare Trap to force Blade to tap at 8:49. Good stuff here from all parties.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

*For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!