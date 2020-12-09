Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 12.8.20  

Hey everyone! Welcome to the AEW Dark review, sponsored by Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling, the National Basketball Association, and anything else currently connected to AEW.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

– Excalibur, Taz, and Anthony Ogogo on commentary.

Baron Black (0-2) vs. Sonny Kiss (10-19) with Joey Janela

Something that Excalibur pointed out before the match is what’s cool about AEW Dark: It’s different watching unsigned talent in singles matches and tag team matches. You’re able to see more of their skills on display, and we saw that here with Black. He showed some submission techniques, and perhaps he’ll get more opportunities in singles action. But Kiss has also been more of a tag team wrestler recently. It didn’t matter here though, as Kiss hit the legdrop off the top for the win at 3:23.

Blake’s Rating: **

Brian Cage (11-1) vs. Danny Limelight (0-1)

Regular readers know I’m a big fan of Limelight, but Cage is not an ideal opponent for a wrestler looking to add a win to his resume. Still, Limelight came out aggressive, so he had that going for him. He even escaped out of the Weapon X and hit a spinning kick to Cage’s head. Cage did not like that, folks. But then Limelight hit an awesome Canadian Destroyer that you absolutely need to see. Cage dominated things from there with the Drill Claw for the win at 3:41. These two accomplished a lot in a four-minute match.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Alex Gracia (0-3) vs. Nyla Rose (12-3) with Vickie Guerrero

Gracia has also impressed in her AEW Dark appearances, but this was a SQUASH. Nyla hit the Beast Bomb at 2:04 and that was that.

Blake’s Rating: NR

– After the match, Vickie Guerrero calls Brandi Rhodes the Chief Bullshit Officer of AEW and hypes Nyla’s domination. And with that, Vickie reminds us that she’s still one of the best true heels of this generation!

– The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker is back. She congratulates Omega, and Rebel’s laugh is pure gold. Baker claims Sting is coming to the Waiting Room as Rebel continues her ridiculously great laughter. Baker then runs down Thunder Rosa before welcoming Dustin Rhodes. Baker tries to cause a rift between Dustin and Cody, so Dustin asks her if her boyfriend won watch of the year. SHOTS FIRED, BAYBAY. He then says no and that it was him and Cody who won it. Dustin hypes his match with 10 and then says he’s gonna take out the entire Dark Order. Marko Stunt is the musical guest. Suck it, Jericho! It makes sense considering his background in music, but I thought Marko was great here.

10 vs. Aaron Solow (0-5)

This was a nice segue to go from Dustin hyping his match with 10 straight to 10’s match. It’s the little things. 10 showcased his power in this one, and he hit a clothesline to the back of Solow’s head to get the victory at 3:57.

Blake’s Rating: **

Peter Avalon (2-4-2) vs. Louie Valle (0-2)

Pretty Peter Avalon is a national treasure and you will not convince me otherwise. Taz discussing Avalon’s grooming skills is something you won’t find on any other weekly wrestling show, so advantage AEW Dark. Valle played well off of Avalon, but the streak continues with Avalon hitting the Marti-knees for the win at 3:08.

Blake’s Rating: **

– Avalon issues an open challenge to anyone that doesn’t have bad skin, isn’t overweight, and understands the science of beauty. Then he introduces the world to Pretty Peter’s Pageant Provocation. I have no idea what that means but it sounds excellent.

Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin (AEW trios debut) vs. Gunn Club

All three non-Gunn Club members have some variation of Shawn as their first name, so that’s another point for the brilliant commentary team. The Gunn Club comes in riding a golf cart that’s labeled “Taz Taxi.” The ongoing battle between Taz and the Gunn Club is pretty great. Also, pretty sure the Gunn Club’s entrance went so long that their entrance music had to be restarted. Honestly, this match had some good back and forth, but Excalibur and Taz were the stars with their hilarious banter. If you want to laugh for a good five minutes, this is a good way to do it. After a flurry of offensive moves from all six men late in the match, Billy hit the Fameasser for the win at 6:25. One of the Gunn Club’s better matches, and the commentary made it highly entertaining.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Red Velvet (3-10) vs. Dani Jordyn (0-6)

Weekly reminder that Red Velvet is STRAIGHT OUTTA YOUR MOMMA’s KITCHEN. Jordyn had a great line about not loving red velvet cake, and that got her a punch to the face. Personally, I think red velvet cake is the best cake, so Red Velvet’s response was understandable. Red Velvet hit the running knees to the face of Jordyn to earn the victory at 3:22.

Blake’s Rating: **

Falco and Mike Magnum (AEW tag team debut) vs. Jurassic Express (2-0) with Jungle Boy

Marko out here singing and wrestling on the same show. He’s a talent! He also had a cool spot early in the match standing on Falco’s shoulders. Luchasaurus started doing dinosaur shit and Falco and Magnum had no match for that since they are, in fact, not actual dinosaurs. Luchasaurus hit the chokeslam and Marko hit the leg lariat on Falco for the win at 5:01.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Fuego Del Sol (0-5) vs. Brandon Cutler (5-3-2)

Cutler hit a tope suicidia early in the match that nearly decapitated poor Fuego. At one point, Fuego also stole Cody’s move and hit the Cross Rhodes, so perhaps Fuego is the next big addition for the Nightmare Family. However, it was Cutler hitting the TPK to extend his winning streak to six at 4:11. CHEAP PLUG. Visit the site daily for all your wrestling-related needs.

Blake’s Rating: **

Skyler Moore (0-6) vs. Ivelisse (11-3)

Physical back and forth match, and as mentioned earlier, I enjoy seeing regular tag team wrestlers compete in singles action. Ivelisse forced Moore to tap at 3:49, and during this match, Tony Khan was cutting a hilarious promo on Impact Wrestling. What a world!

Blake’s Rating: **

Big Swole (13-4) vs. Lindsay Snow (0-2)

Swole apparently got a little frisky on Twitter after Cedric Alexander’s win on RAW, so there’s at least a little hype surrounding this match. Snow has potential, and this was the type of aggressive match you’d expect from these two given their styles. Excalibur and Taz did a nice job playing up Snow taking it to the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women’s title. Swole got the rollup for the win at 5:18, but these two went face to face after the match, so perhaps there’s more opportunity in the future for Snow.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Sotheara Chhun and VSK (AEW tag team debut) vs. The Hybrid 2

TH2’s entrance music = ratings. Chhun and VSK had good chemistry for a first-time tag team, but they were no match for the chemistry of an experienced team like TH2. This was all about pushing TH2 as a legit threat to the Young Bucks, as they had a chance to win the match but did the Bucks’ pose instead. Angelico then forced Chhun to tap with the Navarro Deathroll at 3:00.

Blake’s Rating: **

Diamante (10-5) vs. Tesha Price (0-4)

Price has been getting a lot of work recently on Dark, and she certainly has potential. But this match was also a reminder that Diamante is an absolute ass-kicker. These two went at it and played well off of each other, with Diamante hitting the Code Red for the victory at 3:51.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– TH2 with Alex Marvez, and they hype their match with the Young Bucks.

Freya States (AEW debut) vs. Shanna (1-3)

Freya the Slaya is billed as 6-1, and she looked every bit of that compared to Shanna. I actually thought Freya did a great job portraying a convincing monster heel, with the size and power to make it work. Shanna got the win with the Tiger suplex for the victory at 4:12, but this was a really strong performance from Freya.

Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa (AEW tag team debut) vs. The Acclaimed

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have quickly become a must-see part of AEW Dark each week. And having them interact with Nakazawa and his oil was a GENIUS idea by someone. Bowens getting Nakazwa’s thong stuck around his knee was the highlight of the match, with Caster and Bowens hitting the Acclaimed to Fame for the victory at 6:07. And yes, Caster continues to lick his opponent’s hand after the match.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds (AEW tag team debut) vs. Varsity Blondes (3-6)

Great to see Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison getting special ring trunks to celebrate their new tag team name. Even better was my boy LONG JOHN SILVER getting some camera time during the Dark Order entrance. He deserves it. Taz made a good point about Reynolds being underrated, as he probably doesn’t get enough credit due to Silver becoming a breakout star. Pillman and Garrison are improving as a team, and it’s good for them to work with a duo like Reynolds and Cabana. In what most would probably consider an upset given the Dark Order’s recent run but not so much an upset since they’re facing FTR on Dynamite, it was Pillman and Garrison getting the win at 7:24.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– Dustin Rhodes with Dasha Gonzalez, and he once again hypes the match with 10.

– Pillman and Garrison with Marvez. They hype their match against FTR on Dynamite.

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!