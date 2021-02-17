Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 2.16.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Jon Cruz (0-1) vs. Jon Moxley (27-1-1)

MOX! Having him on AEW Dark is a pretty cool thing, even if it’s only a one-shot deal. This is also what makes double-digit matches on this show a necessity given the large roster that AEW is working with. This was all about Moxley, as he choked Cruz out for the easy victory at 2:12.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Bear Country (2-1) vs. Chaos Project (7-8)

Bear Country is impressive every single time they step into the ring. These dudes are hosses. Of course, this match features another AEW favorite of mine, and that was lunatic Luther using Serpentico as a weapon. Although, I do hope Luther realizes he’s gonna need a new tag team partner at some point after he finishes his mission of destroying Serpentico. Maybe Roman Reigns? They can call themselves Luther Reigns. Despite Chaos Project being the AEW regulars, it was Bear Country earning ANOTHER win as they hit the double team finisher for the win at 6:20. These dudes are good.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

The Butcher & The Blade (2-0) vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott (AEW tag team debut)

No entrances for some of the unsigned talents again, but it didn’t matter for St. Patrick and Scott because Butcher and Blade came out and decided to kick some ass. In fact, Butcher didn’t take his jacket off until AFTER THE MATCH. That’s when you know you’re in the zone. They destroyed St. Patrick and Scott in about two minutes, but luckily they were nice enough not to do it on St. Patrick’s Day.

Blake’s Rating: CHEF SQUASH

Renee Michelle (AEW debut) vs. Shanna (3-1)

I prefer this Renee Michelle to the one that was in the sex storyline with Drake Maverick in WWE. That’s just me though. I thought she had a good performance here in her first AEW match, as she certainly has the charisma and personality needed to be a factor in the women’s division. However, it was Shanna hitting the Tiger suplex for the victory at 4:25.

Blake’s Rating: **

Alex Reynolds & John Silver (1-0) vs. Eric James & VSK (AEW tag team debut)

JOHNNY HUNGEE is back on AEW Dark! You’ve gotta give the people what they want. And that’s exactly what they did, with Silver coming out with Sonic the Hedgehog speed and Dark Order ran wild. Silver and Reynolds hit the double team for the quick win at 3:18.

Blake’s Rating: **

Baron Black & John Skyler (AEW tag team debut) vs. Jurassic Express (18-6) with (Marko Stunt)

Guess what else is back on AEW Dark? Jungle Boy’s music! Again, give the people what they want. This entire match was built around Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy being completely pissed off after what FTR did to them several weeks ago, and that gave us one of the shortest AEW Dark matches in a while as they used their prehistoric skills to get the win at 44 seconds. The good thing about a quick match is shorter time between hearing Jungle Boy’s theme.

Blake’s Rating: DINOSAUR SQUASH

Vertvixen (0-2) vs. Tay Conti (4-1) with Anna Jay

Conti goes right for the submission move as soon as the match starts, and I’m telling you, she’s eventually gonna be the star of the AEW women’s division. She is SO GOOD. Conti was not playing around, as she used the stiff knee strike before locking in the submission to force Vertvixen to tap at 1:52.

Blake’s Rating: BRAZILIAN SQUASH

Aaron Solow (0-1) vs. Eddie Kingston (7-6)

Kingston is on another level when it comes to his mannerisms. They’re just perfect. The man’s character feels real because it is real. Solow got in some good offense in this match, and AEW clearly has confidence in him since he’s a member of the Nightmare Family. Great near fall late in the match, but it was Kingston that hit the spinning back fist for the win at 5:37.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Ricky Starks (1-0) with Hook vs. KC Navarro (0-2)

Remember what I said about Jurassic Express having one of the shortest matches in a while? Forget that I said that because Starks is all about making history. He speared Navarro as soon as the bell ring and won the match in five seconds. FIVE! He’s a national treasure.

Blake’s Rating: TELEVISED SQUASH

Brandon Cutler (1-1) vs. Misterioso (AEW debut)

This match is a nice little treat since Misterioso is from New Japan Strong. I think Toru Yano vs. Pretty Peter Avalon is the next AEW vs. NJPW money match, but that’s just me. Cutler and Misterioso had a solid back and forth bout, and it was Cutler hitting the elbow drop off the top for the victory at 6:31.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Ryzin (0-4) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (2-0)

Team Taz is not here to play, folks. Hobbs came out with his game face on and splashed Ryzin in the corner before hitting the slam for the win at 26 seconds. Team Taz with a cool 31 seconds of in-ring action on this show.

Blake’s Rating: POWERHOUSE SQUASH

Fuego Del Sol (0-2) vs. Nick Comoroto (2-4)

Poor Fuego. They’re always putting him against these giants, but give him credit for never backing down. He gets his ass kicked and does it in style. Comoroto delivered a vicious chop to Fuego, then picked him up with one arm. Comoroto is just a BEAST. He hit a huge slam on Fuego after that to get the victory at 3:12.

Blake’s Rating: **

