Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 2.23.21  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Brian Cage (14-2) with Hook vs. John Skyler (0-2)

Pretty sure that Cage cares about two things and two things only: Eating grilled chicken breasts and whooping ass. Even if he had a different meal choice before this match, he still successfully accomplished one of those two because he planted Skyler with the Drill Claw for the quick win at 55 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lee Johnson (1-5) with Arn Anderson vs. Serpentico (0-1) with Luther

We’ve come a long way from the Johnson losing streak, haven’t we? The man is now out here being managed by THE ENFORCER. The story in this match was Johnson losing his temper early, and Arn coaching him up. Johnson and Serpentico went back and forth throughout, but it was Johnson hitting the Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin at 5:26 to earn his first singles victory on AEW Dark. Congrats!

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Eddie Kingston (2-2) vs. JD Drake (AEW debut)

These two are going to beat the hell out of each other. I’m confident of it. Sure enough, they did. They slapped each other silly in this match, and man was it entertaining. If you enjoy a good ol’ fashioned brawl, this was certainly for you. Drake held his own and even hit a Vader Bomb for the near upset. He also missed a moonsault off the top, and that allowed Kingston to hit the spinning backfist for the win at 5:05. As an old school wrestling fan, this was awesome.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Leyla Hirsch (1-2) vs Brooke Havok (0-1) with Cody Rhodes

So, for those that are unaware, Havok reportedly tore her ACL during this match. That is certainly not good, and to be honest, I couldn’t completely tell when it may have happened or if they cut it from the match. Hirsch got the pin at 2:15, and here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Havok.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Jurassic Express (3-0) vs. Angel Fashion & VSK

Jungle Boy’s music is back, and regular readers know how much joy that gives me. What also gives me joy is badass dinosaurs. That’s what we got in this match, as Jurrasic Express continued their angry streak to earn the dominant victory at 1:16.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

JJ Garrett (AEW debut) vs. QT Marshall (2-0) with Nick Comoroto

Garrett legit looks like a smaller early 90s Scott Steiner, and I can appreciate that. He also performed like an early 90s Scott Steiner with a variety of offense on Marshall. This was a good showcase for what Garrett can do, but it was Marshall picking up the win at 4:38.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Max Caster (11-6) with Anthony Bowens vs. Marko Stunt (14-19)

“Wait, who left Jungle Boy in the dryer?” may be one of Caster’s best rap lyrics ever in reference to Marko. It is pretty wild to think about The Acclaimed’s ascension since being signed several months ago. They’ve made the most of their opportunity, and their charisma is just tremendous. Marko tried his best to get some revenge, but it was Caster hitting the elbow drop off the top for the win at 4:04. Then, once again, he licked Marko’s hand.

Blake’s Rating: **

Alex Reynolds & John Silver (2-0) vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks (AEW tag team debut)

Peaks and Valle? That’s an excellent team name right there. They even had some synergy with their tights. On another note, if you haven’t watched this week’s Being the Elite, I would highly suggest it. The Dark Order is just on another level when it comes to comedy genius. John Silver is also on another level when it comes to BEING JACKED. Dark Destroyer got the win for Silver and Reynolds at 5:01.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Kip Sabian (18-17) with Penelope Ford vs. Fuego Del Sol (0-3)

No entrance for Fuego? Don’t disrespect the legend from Mobile, Alabama! Sabian hit Fuego with some hard strikes and kicks in this match, clearly expressing his frustration at no longer being on his honeymoon. Excalibur did a great job (as usual) pushing Sabian’s newfound intensity. Fuego got a near fall late in the match, and that pissed Sabian off even more as he hit the Deathly Hallows for the victory at 4:30.

Blake’s Rating: **

Varsity Blonds (0-1) vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo (0-1)

Really enjoy both of these teams. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison are getting more confident each time out, and AEW made the right move putting Dean and Bravo together. They’ve got great chemistry together. This was a fun back and forth match, with both teams getting an opportunity to shine. However, it was Pillman and Garrison using the double team finisher for the victory at around eight minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Aaron Solow (0-2) vs. Ryan Nemeth (1-2)

The HOLLYWOOD HUNK has an impressive jacket game. Not gonna lie, this dude’s character is starting to win me over. I truly want to see him get his ass kicked, and that’s exactly the point. Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi came out late in the match and turned their attention to Nemeth, who hit a neckbreaker on Solow for the win at 7:02. After the match, the stylish trio went to destroy Solow before Marshall, Comoroto, and Johnson made the save.

Blake’s Rating: **

Ivelisse & Diamante (3-0) vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle (AEW tag team debut)

For the zillionth time, I wish AEW had a women’s tag team division so we could get more of Ivelisse and Diamante. Meanwhile, Renee Michelle was impressive on last week’s edition of AEW Dark, so perhaps she’ll become a regular. But it was Ivelisse and Diamante doing their thing in this one, and they destroyed Alize for the win at 6:12.

Blake’s Rating: **

Tony Vega & Steven Stetson (AEW tag team debut) vs. Top Flight (2-0)

Vega and Stetson doesn’t have the same type of ring as Peaks and Valle, but that’s fine. It was was Vega and Stetson that controlled the early part of the match, but Top Flight was not having any of that. They used their teamwork to deliver the assisted dropkick for the victory at around four minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **

Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, & Aaron Frye

“Interesting quadruplets here.” Taz is the best. Bear Country continue to be absolute beasts, and they proved that once again here. This was pretty much pure destruction from Bear Country and Janela and Kiss, and they scored the dominant win at 5:24.

Blake’s Rating: **

Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi (1-1)

While Black has gone back to some random tag team matches, you can still appreciate his work in the ring. He’s another AEW Dark regular that has made the most of his opportunities, as his singles matches showed what he’s capable of. Bononi and Ryzin is a bit of a HOSS FIGHT, and I think they were tag partners at one point on this show. Black nearly forced Avalon to tap late in the match, but Bononi came in and actually threw Avalon onto Black for the Marti-knees to get the win at 6:18.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

KiLynn King (0-1) vs. Tesha Price (0-2)

King is wearing face paint, and that adds some flair to her presentation. As for Price, she’s also been featured a lot over the past few months, so AEW clearly likes what they see from her in the ring. Good character work from Price, but this was King’s moment as she used her strength to earn the victory at 5:55.

Blake’s Rating: **

Matt and Mike Sydal (0-2) vs. TH2 (0-1) vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (8-5)

Nice assortment of talent in the ring with these six, and Excalibur and Taz continued to play up the future of SCU given their tag team stipulation. TH2’s style is very entertaining, and they played well off the other two teams. Guys were flying all over the place, and SCU keep their streak going with Kazarian hitting the reverse DDT on Evans to get the win at 11:38.

Blake’s Rating: ***

