Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 3.9.21  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Powerhouse Hobbs (3-0) vs. Angel Fashion (0-1)

I get more impressed with Will Hobbs every time he wrestles. I mean, I guess you could call this wrestling. It was probably more like pure destruction. Hobbs just squashed Fashion and slammed him for the quick pin at 1:22.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Excalibur and Taz discuss all the matches from AEW Revolution. They didn’t discuss the explosion after the main event, but did show images of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley embracing afterward.

SCU (5-0) vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight (AEW tag team debut)

Limelight getting an entrance, as he should. I know others have pointed it out, but I would’ve liked to see Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian kept out of the Casino tag team match at Revolution since they didn’t win. I know that’s a small thing, but us AEW Dark regulars want storyline consistency! Limelight and Azriel worked great as a team in this one, but SCU wasn’t losing for the second time in three days as they hit their finisher for the victory at 7:36.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth (AEW trios debut) vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, & Dean Alexander (AEW trios debut)

Pretty Peter truly had one of the greatest entrances ever here with Bononi dragging him out on the mini loveseat. Aldridge joins the list of hosses on AEW Dark. That guy is built like a…..brick house. I can’t say this was the most thrilling match, but that was mostly due to the arrogant approach from the pretty trio. It’s their characters, so it works. Nemeth got the pin for the win at 6:26.

Blake’s Rating: **

Baron Black (0-3) vs. Lee Johnson

C’mon AEW, give my guy Baron Black an entrance! In all seriousness though, it’s awesome to see these two in a singles match. They are easily in the top five of the AEW Dark MVPs just based on the matches they’ve had. Their work stands out in singles matches and tag matches, and they’ve really improved their skill set. As expected, they had a fun back and forth battle, and Black had some momentum late before Johnson regained control and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the win at 8:03.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, & Varly Morales (AEW 8-man tag debut) vs.Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds (AEW 8-man tag debut)

-1 back to continue his Hall of Fame career as a manager. Has Dark Order lost since he started sharing his wisdom with them? I don’t think so. Dark Order’s chemistry is just great at this point, and every single one of them hit huge moves on their opponent before Cabana hit the Chicago Skyline on Cruz for the win at 5:41.

Blake’s Rating: -1

Cameron Stewart & Ryzin (0-1) vs. Varsity Blonds (1-1)

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison are the ultimate babyface tag team. They have an old-school feel to them, and it’s pretty great. Even their theme music is perfect. They pretty much controlled this match from start to finish, and Garrison clocked Stewart with a hard right to get the victory at 4:24.

Blake’s Rating: **

Diamante (4-2) vs. Savannah Thorne (AEW debut)

For the curious, Thorne is the former Nina, who played the campaign manager for MJF last year. She was the star of some of those skits. Diamante was not here to win elections though, as she was only concerned with kicking ass. Thorne did a good job selling, and it was Diamante hitting the Code Red for the win at around four minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **

Fuego Del Sol (0-4) vs. QT Marshall (4-0)

Fuego gets an entrance and a hell of a pop from the 25 people in attendance, and they even chanted “this is awesome” before the match even started. Fuego’s stardom is a big reason for that. Of course, there’s some added intrigue due to the feud between these two on Sammy Guevara’s vlog, and give AEW credit for legitimately making this seem like a huge deal. The crowd was nuts for this one, and they got a hell of a match. Fuego and QT were tremendous, with Fuego hitting the tornado DDT off the top but couldn’t take advantage as QT rolled out of the ring. That allowed QT to regroup and hit the Diamond Cutter for the victory at 7:45. This was a lot of fun and a great showcase for both men.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

Kip Sabian (1-0) vs. Carlie Bravo (0-3)

I know he’s not in this match, but how great did certified ass-kicker Miro look at Revolution? That’s the Miro we know and love. Sabian is a true heel, but Miro is the BEST heel. I like the idea of giving Bravo some shine, as he and new AEW signee Shawn Dean have developed a good chemistry. But while Bravo got some offense going, Sabian kicked it into another gear and earned the win at 6:14.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Abadon (8-2) vs. Katalina Perez (0-1)

True story: I am scared of Abadon. She scares me. Truly terrified. Think she’d kick my ass. Please do not let her infiltrate the AEW Dark review. In all seriousness, I love seeing the facial expressions of anyone Abadon wrestles. Renee Michelle still holds the lead in that category, but Perez did a good job with it. She was no match for the monster though, with Abadon hitting the Cemetery Drive for the victory at around four minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **

Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela (9-8) vs. Santana & Ortiz (16-9)

Janela rocking a singlet is something, but I’m always a fan of matching gear. Speaking of Janela, he did the ultimate sell job for about the first five minutes of this match after getting attacked on the outside. He made his return to get the hot tag, and he ran wild on Santana and Ortiz. But that was enough to gain the advantage, as Santana and Ortiz hit the double team combination to earn the win at 9:21.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

