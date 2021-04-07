Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 4.6.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds (AEW trios debut) vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins

Who misses Anna Jay? I miss Anna Jay. I’d like St. Patrick’s team’s chances better if this were March 17, but it’s not. Meanwhile, as Taz pointed out in this match, Dark Order’s chemistry is just on another level. They weave all their spots into their matches rather seamlessly. Uno and Grayson continue to be one of the most underrated duos in wrestling, and it was their partner Reynolds using the small package driver for the win at 2:59.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth. The latter talks up JD Drake, and he comes in and makes a great point: What’s sexier than a hard-working, blue-collar badass? JD Drake basically thinks he’s the sexiest man on the planet, and I’m pretty sure if you argue with him, he’s gonna beat your ass.

Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, & Powerhouse Hobbs (2-1) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund (AEW trios debut)

In a battle of the Backlunds, I’m taking Bob. But the focus of this match was not on the Crossface Chicken Wing or Backlund being snubbed in the 1996 presidential election. Instead, it was all about the ongoing tension in Team Taz. Starks and Cage continued to play up their “friendly” rivalry, and Starks’ mannerisms are just the best. He even showed off his power by catching Backlund off the top, which then led to him delivering a BRUTAL Roshambo that nearly decapitated Backlund. As if that wasn’t enough punishment, Cage came in and destroyed Backlund with the Drill Claw for the victory at 4:12.

Blake’s Rating: **

Rex Lawless & Dean Alexander (AEW tag team debut) vs. Jurrasic Express (4-0)

I’m convinced Tony Khan bought Tarzan Boy just to have Taz sing it on commentary. If he didn’t, it’s quite the added bonus. Luchasaurus and Lawless squared off in the middle of the ring in this one, and it was a true HOSS FIGHT. I didn’t realize how big Lawless is, but he matches up nicely with AEW’s resident dinosaur. Then again, maybe he doesn’t, as Jurassic Express sent a message to Bear Country with the quick win at 1:42.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Fuego Del Sol (0-7) vs. Ryan Nemeth (2-4)

Fuego’s first win should be worthy of its own Hall of Fame induction. Excalibur with a great line about Nemeth’s exquisite Hollywood tan being the same color as Drake’s jacket. He’s not far off. Nemeth worked the typical old school heel style in this match, with Fuego playing the valiant underdog role. What I did like about that approach is that Nemeth made every move feel important, which I can appreciate. And while it may not be for everyone, Nemeth’s charisma is undeniable. Fuego did his best, but it was Nemeth earning the victory at 6:08.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Jon Cruz (0-2) vs. The Butcher (8-1)

How can you not love Butcher’s animalistic aggressiveness? The man is an animal. Apparently he had some meat to carve up because he just completely squashed Cruz and scored the win in 42 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Sea Stars (AEW tag team debut) vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure (0-1)

AEW debut for the Sea Stars! While AEW isn’t quite to the point of building a full women’s tag team division, it’s at least a step in the right direction towards having regular teams to feature. Vertvixen did some nice work in this one playing the heel character, but it wasn’t enough to deny the Sea Stars as they scored their first AEW victory as a team at 4:33.

Blake’s Rating: **

– Max Caster raps to hype his upcoming match against Hangman Page.

Red Velvet & KiLynn King (1-0) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress (AEW tag team debut)

They continue to play up the trio of Velvet, King, and Big Swole, which led me to ponder potential faction names for them. And while I couldn’t come up with any great ones for their faction, I am convinced that there’s money in a King Velvet Swole character in either pro wrestling or Game of Thrones. Wrenkowski is a natural heel with her mannerisms, and she obviously has a lot of potential as a future star. But King Velvet Swole (let’s use it for now just for the fun of it) showed off their power to get the win at 5:30.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

JD Drake (1-3) vs. Baron Black (0-6)

Two of my AEW Dark favorites, so surely this will be pure awesomeness. I’ve gotta think Black is in the top five in AEW Dark history when it comes to total matches. Drake legitimately had a handprint on his chest from Black’s chops, and I’m sure that was fun. Lots of terrific counters from these two, and we went BACK TO THE CHOPS for a bit. Black chopped Drake so hard that his chest started bleeding, so that gives you an idea of how physical this match was. As expected, they had a fun sprint with Drake getting the victory at 5:17.

Blake’s Rating: ***

KC Navarro & Aaron Frye (AEW tag debut) vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss (10-10)

Are we still getting the Janela heel turn? I’m not sure, but what I do know is that he and Kiss were all about the teamwork in this match. Navarro tried to do something about that, but Janela hit him with a vicious Death Valley Driver to take him out of the equation. That led to more teamwork from Janela and Kiss to give them the easy win at 2:58.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Mike Magnum (0-1) vs. Matt Sydal (2-2)

Rarely do you see a paintbrush used as a weapon in wrestling. Taz delivered one of his best lines ever to add to Magnum’s love of painting: “I think Mike Magnum may have painted his own tights because if he did, that’s why he’s a starving artist.” Absolutely hilarious. Magnum must’ve gotten distracted laughing at that comment, as it was Sydal who made quick work of him for the victory at 46 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Vary Morales (0-2) vs. Matt Hardy (5-2)

Nice to see Morales in singles action, as he’s become a regular in AEW Dark tag matches. Darby Allin was staring at Hardy from the cheap seats, but that didn’t distract the latter at all. Hardy controlled things from start to finish and picked up the easy victory at 2:09.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– After the match, Hardy calls Darby a sellout and says he’s gonna show how extreme he is.

TH2 (1-2) vs. Bear Country (5-1)

Now this is a fun clash of styles. That’s something I enjoy about the AEW tag team division. Yes, you’ve got an insane amount of teams, but it gives you some interesting matchups from an in-ring perspective. We certainly saw the difference in the approach for these two teams, with Bear Country leaning on its strength and TH2 trying to counter it with a different dynamic. But it was Bear Country that earned the win at 7:27 to gain some momentum heading into the clash with Jurassic Express on Dynamite.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!