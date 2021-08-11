Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 8.10.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Also, 411’s Steve Cook put together a great piece on Larry’s top seven columns. You should read it.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Thunder Rosa (21-2) vs. Zeda Zhang (AEW debut)

Both women with MMA backgrounds, so let’s see how this one unfolds. It’s great having Rosa on the AEW roster now so she can be a consistent part of the women’s division moving forward. Zhang got some early offense, then Rosa began her cerebral offense. However, Zhang showed her toughness and kicked out of a near fall. But right after that, Rosa went straight to the submission and forced Zhang to tap at 4:17.

Blake’s Rating:

**

Red Velvet (14-2) vs. Skyler Moore (0-1)

STRAIGHT OUTTA YOUR MOMMA’S KITCHEN. Good for Red Velvet getting a title shot on AEW Rampage. From AEW Dark regular to possible main event match on the first-ever Rampage. That’s a solid career trajectory. Moore, who was also a regular last year, is back in action for only the second time this year. Moore got a little momentum going early, but this was all about Red Velvet as she hit the Final Slice for the win at 3:01.

Blake’s Rating: *1/2

2.0 (AEW tag debut) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray (0-5)

Well it’s pretty clear AEW has confidence in the former Ever-Rise since they’re about to get a win in their first tag team match with the company. Meanwhile, it took Pretty Peter Avalon months to do that. Blasphemy! Alanis and Gray work very well together as a team, but it wasn’t enough against 2.0, who turned up the aggression and destroyed Alanis for the victory at 4:18.

Blake’s Rating: **

Chaos Project (10-18) vs. Bear Country (6-2)

We’ve got a Chaos Project match aka the thing that includes Luther mercilessly using Serpentico as a weapon. Also, Bear Boulder is back! You love to see it. Bear Bronson got some singles work in during Boulder’s absence, so let’s see how it pays off. We then get a SERPLENTICO reference, which Excalibur and Taz note is the plural of Serpentico. How can you not love these guys? Luther throws Serpentico off the apron onto Bronson on the outside to give us the Luther weapon spot. Chaos Project in complete control for a while until Bronson makes the hot tag to Boulder, who is officially back as he runs wild. That is enough to grab the momentum, and Bear Country hit their finisher for the win at 8:01.

Blake’s Rating: **

Darby Allin vs. Invictus Khash (AEW debut)

Excalibur notes that Khash is the first Iranian competitor on AEW Dark, and I appreciate those kinds of stats. Khash overpowers Darby in the early going, leading to Darby using his speed to get back on track. Excalibur jokes that there’s only 66 matches left in this episode, and I may need to rethink my career choice if that’s the case. Then again, surely that would be a Guinness World Record for most matches on a single episode, so it would be a historic review. I was impressed with Khash, but Darby went to the Last Supper to notch the victory at 3:33.

Blake’s Rating: **

QT Marshall (20-3) vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels (10-13)

We’ve got the teacher vs. the trainee here. I love the Dark Order’s gear. Angels’ mask is great. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto try to get in on the action but Angels’ teammates are there to step in. Lots of competitive back and forth offense, with both working well off of each other. Excalibur says that Taz is GEOGRAPHY JONES at one point, which I’m hoping our friend Chairshot puts in his Jones of the Night category in the comments. Angels hit a moonsault off the top, but QT kicks out at two and a half. QT then hits a huge Liger Bomb but it’s Angels that kicks out at two and a half. Angels goes up top but Solo hops on the apron to cause the distraction, leading to a BROUHAHA on the outside between both factions. Angels with a Spanish Fly but QT kicks out of that. Man, this match deserves a crowd. QT rips off Angels’ mask, then Angels goes for the roll-up for two. QT puts the mask back on and hits the Diamond Cutter for the win at 10:36. This was terrific stuff and it probably would’ve gotten a great reaction with fans in attendance.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/2

Hikuleo (0-1) vs. Thad Brown (AEW debut)

Hikuleo on AEW Dark means the Forbidden Door is open even wider. BRING TANAHASHI NEXT. Hikuleo entered this match with one goal: Complete annihilation. So he achieved that by hitting a big kick to the head and then he planted Brown for the quick win at 1:39.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Nyla Rose (16-3) vs. Valentina Rossi (0-2)

From what I can recall (forgive me, there’s a lot of AEW Dark matches), Rossi was pretty good in her first two appearances. She tried to continue that trend with a dragon sleeper, but Nyla wasn’t having any of that as she hit the Beast Bomb for the victory at 1:53.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Daniel Garcia (0-2) vs. Fuego Del Sol (1-24)

I still need to watch Garcia’s match with Wheeler YUTA at IWTV 100. I’ve heard it was tremendous. Speaking of tremendous, who meets that criteria better than FUEGO. He’s Mobile’s finest. Fuego with a flurry of offense but Garcia kicks him into next week. Fuego then tries to really, but Garcia takes things to the mat and locks in a brutal submission for his first AEW win at 3:21. Garcia is the real deal.

Blake’s Rating: **

Penelope Ford (9-2) vs. Sahara Seven (0-1)

Taz: “I’m the same way when I wrestle. Don’t touch my hair or I’ll whoop your ass.” Taz is the best. Don’t touch Penelope’s hair! This was pretty much what you’d expect, as Penelope controlled the match and despite Seven kicking out of a few near falls, it was Penelope hitting a VICIOUS pump kick and flipping Sahara over for the Indian Deathlock to earn the victory at 4:04.

Blake’s Rating: **

Shawn Spears & Wardlow (3-0) vs. Seth Gargis & Ripper Zbyszko (AEW tag debut)

Larry Zbyszko’s son makes his AEW debut. Gargis is a beast, so I can appreciate he and Warlow having a shoulder block-off. It was Wardlow that won it before throwing Gargis liked he weighed a hundred less pounds. Spears with some brutal knee strikes to Zbyszko, and let me tell you if that was on RAW, there would be camera cuts aplenty. Spears then hits the C4 for the win at 2:59.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

TH2 (3-4) vs. Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross (AEW tag debut)

Taz recalls going to the clubs with TH2, and I’d have to assume Angelico is the dancing MVP no matter what club he strolls into. Taz is a big fan of Kross and makes jokes around actually admitting it’s because of his hair. Freddie gets some shine as he and Kross appear to be close to pulling off the upset, but Angelico takes care of business and locks in the Navarro Deathroll to get the victory at 4:02.

Blake’s Rating: **

Lucha Brothers (16-8) vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake (0-2)

PPA has arrived! So have Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, who hit a double kick to Drake’s head right at the start. Fenix showcases his incredible athleticism but gets a Drake kick right in his face for his efforts. The Lucha Bros hit Taz’s favorite move, the double stomp to the ass, to get some momentum going. They use that the rest of the way, and Fenix hits an awesome frog splash off the top for the win at 4:46.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Tay Conti (20-3) vs. Robyn Renegade

Renegade mocks Conti before the match even starts, so Conti nearly slaps her face off early on. But that doesn’t stop Renegade from showing off her mean streak, and she takes control for a bit. But Conti just kept dishing it out, and she worked to the DDTay to pick up the victory at 3:38.

Blake’s Rating: **

Private Party (7-1) vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler YUTA

Again, I need to watch this Garcia vs. YUTA match. That’s probably a future AEW match given what the company clearly sees in those two. Private Party gets cocky and that allows Chuck and YUTA to control the action, but it swings back in Private Party’s favor. YUTA eventually makes the hot tag to Chuck and they get a near fall before Isiah Kassidy makes the save. YUTA locks in the submission on Marq Quen but Quen manages to get to the ropes. Silly String from Private Party, then Kassidy gets a two on Chuck. YUTA goes for a dive to the outside, but Jack Evans hits him with a spin kick while Bryce Remsburg is occupied elsewhere. That allows Private Party to get the win at 10:01.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana (3-0) vs. Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets (AEW trios debut)

Grayson is pissed off and Dark Order comes out on a mission as Excalibur points out their 10-man tag loss to The Elite. They use all that aggression on their opponents, and Cabana hits the Chicago Skyline for the quick victory at 2:01.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver (2-0) vs. Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M. (AEW trios debut)

Back-to-back Dark Order matches in the main event slots. More importantly, JOHNNY HUNGEE is ready to eat. 10 throws around Alexander, then Silver reminds everyone that he’s JACKED with a nice showcase of power on Singh. Alexander and Singh then bring out the shenanigans with Paul Turner’s back turned, but you can’t beat Silver that way. He makes the tag to Reynolds, who takes out everyone. 10 tags in and hits a huge pump kick and a spinebuster to Alexander. From there, it’s all Dark Order as 10 grabs Alexander and locks in the Full Nelson for the win at 4:35.

Blake’s Rating: **

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!