Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 8.17.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Also, 411’s Steve Cook put together a great piece on Larry’s top seven columns. You should read it.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

2.0 (2-0) vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams (AEW tag debut)

Nice to see that 2.0 is 2-0 in AEW. Speaking of 2.0, they’ve had quite the career trajectory in recent weeks by going from being released by WWE to wrestling Sting in his first match on TNT in 20 years. Wild stuff. I don’t believe Sam Adams is related to Samuel Adams but I could be wrong. Adams and Andrews controlled the first 15 or so seconds of the match and had a hot tag spot with Andrews later on, but everything else was all 2.0 as they hit their finisher for the win at 3:54.

Blake’s Rating: **

Tay Conti (21-3) vs. Rebecca Scott (AEW debut)

Pittsburgh loves Tay Conti. I mean, who doesn’t? Ricky Starks, the reigning FTW Champion, joins commentary for this one, so per usual, the overall show rating gets an automatic 0.5 points added to it. Starks notes that you can’t trust someone with two first names, and that’s a true life lesson that everyone should learn. Scott could not be trusted to win this match, with Conti hitting a brutal gutbuster before a pump kick and the DDTay for the victory at 2:30.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade (AEW tag debut)

We’ve got Thunder Rosa on commentary now, which adds another 73 points (at least) to the show rating. I can’t recall if they’ve had a match yet, but I’d love a Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin in a showcase of ridiculous athleticism. Brock gets a hot tag and just starts clubbing Keys with some shots. Johnson then offers an assist as Brock hits the DDT for the win at 3:11.

Blake’s Rating: **

Matt Hardy (16-4) vs. Wheeler YUTA (3-6)

AEW is clearly all-in on YUTA, and I think it’s a good idea. He fits in great with his style, and it’s unique enough to also offer something different. Hardy was the aggressor early in this match, and Taz breaking down how to properly execute a sleeper hold is a thing of beauty. YUTA gets a near fall, then Hardy hits some brutal elbows before hitting the Side Effect for another near fall. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but YUTA counters with a Samoan Drop for two. YUTA decides to go up top, and Hardy gets thrown off and plays up an ankle injury. So Bryce Remsburg goes to check on him, then Private Party hop on the apron to offer a distraction. Hardy was playing possum, and he clocks YUTA to get the victory at 6:41.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– After the match, Private Party jumps in for the numbers advantage, but Orange Cassidy comes SPRINTING down the aisle to make the save. He had to be running at least 95 miles per hour. May have even topped 100, to be honest.

Penelope Ford (10-2) vs. Masha Slamovich (AEW debut)

Thunder Rosa back on commentary. Slamovich makes her AEW debut, and she’s a worker, folks. She has wrestled a lot of matches for a variety of promotions this year, and I could certainly see AEW using her more often. Slamovich countered some of Penelope’s offense in the early going, but Penelope got creative and took advantage. Slamovich fought back until Penelope went to the double knees before locking in the submission for the win at 4:27. This was short but impressive work from both women.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– After the match, Penelope starts beating down Slamovich, but Thunder Rosa isn’t having that shit. She runs off Penelope to likely set up a future match between the two.

Kris Statlander (15-0) vs. Kiera Hogan (0-1)

And now we’ve got another familiar face in Kiera Hogan, who had a nice match in her AEW debut on Dark: Elevation. She worked well off of Statlander in this one, bringing some aggressive offense throughout. However, Statlander went to the delayed vertical suplex and held it for approximately six hours before dropping Hogan on her head. Statlander gets a two on the sit-out powerbomb, but Hogan kicks out at two. Statlander then hit the Big Bang Theory to score the victory at 3:59.

Blake’s Rating: **

Death Triangle vs. Chaos Project & Cole Karter (AEW trios debut)

Poor Cole Karter. He has no idea what he’s in for with Luther as his partner. The crowd LOVES the fine gentlemen in Death Triangle. Penta and Fenix are just on another level inside a wrestling ring, and they worked over Karter until deciding to let PAC do the same. HERE COMES ANDRADE EL IDOLO. Where’s Ric Flair? Probably still having fun in Mexico. Karter nearly gets the pin on PAC after the distraction, then Luther pulls Serpentico off the apron and calls Karter ugly. Get you a partner like Luther. From there, PAC and the Lucha Bros did their thing for the win at 3:55.

Blake’s Rating: **

Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio (AEW debut)

San Antonio is from New York City, and that has both me and Starks FLABBERGASTED. I just don’t get it. Nyla did not care where San Antonio was from, as she hit the Beast Bomb for the quick victory in 39 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Vickie Guerrero loses her mind on the mic and says Nyla will get the AEW Womens’ title back.

10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver (3-0) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier (AEW trios debut)

Taz predicts that Dark Order will split up in two weeks. I don’t see it happening, but who am I to doubt Taz? He may be onto something as the heels control the match right off the bat, but Reynolds makes the tag to JOHNNY HUNGEE and that’s where the game changes. Silver destroys everyone in his path and even hits a brainbuster on RSP. 10 makes his way in for a diamond cutter and pump kick in the corner, then he back flips Reynolds over the top onto RSP and Collier. Just an incredible offensive sequence after that with Dark Order hitting a variety of combo moves as 10 uses the full nelson for the win at 4:37. That was an awesome finish.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Frankie Kazarian (21-4) vs. Brandon Cutler (2-5)

I love that Cutler comes out to the BTE theme song. It’s perfect, and he’s come a long way from the losing streak. Michael Nakazawa slips on the apron, and Excalibur and Taz have no choice but to laugh. LAY OFF THE OIL, NAK. Kazarian takes it to Cutler on the outside, then the action moves back in as Kazarian continues the domination. But Nakazawa sweeps the legs of Kazarian to allow Cutler to gather some momentum. Nakazawa gets involved again and throws the spray bottle to Cutler, who tries to spray Kazarian but winds up spraying himself. Kazarian goes to the Chicken Wing and that’ll do it at 5:56.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds (AEW 8-man tag debut) vs. The Wingmen (AEW 8-man tag debut)

This is the real main event. How could it not be with Pretty Peter Avalon in the mix? Put Ric Flair with them and you’ve got one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. The Varsity Blonds have new ring gear, and it’s green to match their Jurassic friends. Taz is singing Jungle Boy’s theme song again and at one point discussed Jungle Boy washing Luchasaurus’ back. This may have been Taz’s best performance yet. Taz also calls PPA a “handsome sumbitch” to which I have to agree. Great teamwork from Jurassic Express and the Blonds, but we get some shenanigans from Cezar Bononi to get the Wingmen on track. Starks describes Bononi as “excitingly huge” which is another fine description. Wingmen run wild and PPA nearly gets the pin on Griff Garrison. Luchasaurus finally gets the hot tag and the crowd approves. He kicks ass and tosses PPA onto Bononi on the outside. Then it’s the double team combo with Jungle Boy using the Snare Trap to pick up the win at 8:14. This was a lot of fun.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

Dante Martin (12-5) vs. Lee Moriarty (AEW debut)

Dante has legit become one of the most exciting wrestlers in AEW. Of course, this isn’t just about Dante though, as Lee Moriarty is terrific and gets his first AEW match here. Dueling chants from the crowd considering Moriarty is from Pittsburgh. Great technical work from Moriarty to counter Dante’s high-flying offense. The counters continue with both men trying to get the best of the other, but it’s Dante eventually going to an AWESOME sunset flip to earn the victory at 4:48. Rematch, please.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!