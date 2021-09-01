Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 8.31.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

– Excalibur announces that Kiera Hogan has been added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Should be fun.

Selene Grey (AEW debut) vs. Kris Statlander (16-0)

Statlander continues her impressive undefeated streak in 2021. She goes right to the delayed vertical suplex, and according to the timer, she held it for about 56 minutes. She wasn’t messing around and destroyed Grey for the win at 1:15.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Robert Anthony (0-5) vs. Joey Janela (6-3)

It’s been a good while since Anthony has been on AEW Dark. It’s also been a while since Janela has brought up THE NIP FACTORY on AEW television. Janela went to the boot factory early on, as Anthony caught him with a big boot and then went over the top onto Janela on the floor. We get our second delayed vertical suplex in as many matches courtesy of Anthony, but he only gets a two count. They go up top, and Janela hits a powerbomb. However, Anthony mounts a comeback and gets another near fall. But it’s all Janela after that, as he hits the brainbuster and Death Valley Driver for the victory at 3:58.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– After the match, Janela goes after Anthony, and a woman runs in and slams Anthony to the mat. It’s Kayla Rossi, who is an IFBB professional bodybuilder who’s training to become a wrestler. She’s strong. Really strong.

Laynie Luck (0-1) vs. Emi Sakura (3-1)

Sakura is back on AEW Dark! That gives AEW yet another option to work with in the women’s division. She pretty much controlled this match from start to finish, then went to the senton to pick up the win at 2:44.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Mat Fitchett & GPA vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

The Dan Lambert connection gives the Men of the Year more of a storyline to work with, so I’m all for it. Excalibur and Taz really enjoying saying Fitchett, who runs wild with a flurry of offense. But we know where this is headed, as it’s Page and Sky getting back on track, and Page hits the Ego’s Edge for the victory at 2:56.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Frankie Kazarian (23-4) vs. Serpentico (11-42)

What a record for Serpentico. He can blame it on Luther using him as a weapon so much. Kazarian is like a fine wine and just gets better with age. Love watching that dude professionally wrestle. All Kazarian in the early going until Serpentico starts his offense. However, he gets confused at Luther not being in the corner to use him as a weapon. You can’t blame the guy. Kazarian takes advantage and goes to work, leading to the Crossface Chicken Wing for the win at 4:30.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Blair Onyx (AEW debut) vs. Leyla Hirsch (17-4)

I’d like to think the AEW Dark regulars jumped on the Hirsch bandwagon from the very beginning, so it’s cool that she’s getting more love these days. Onyx does the spider crawl, and BRAY WYATT TO AEW CONFIRMED, folks. Hirsch made quick work of things and went straight to the submission to force Onyx to tap at 57 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

2point0 (3-1) vs. Jason Hotch & Travis Titan (AEW tag debut)

Can I still use 2.0? I like it better than 2point0. Maybe I’ll let TK know when he sends this week’s check in the mail. Hotch and Titan got in some quick offense, but that didn’t work too well since 2point0 regained the momentum and hit their finisher for the win at 1:33.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

The Bunny (19-11) vs. Sierra (AEW debut)

Taz predicts that a blonde girl will win this match. The man is a true gem. Bunny continues her mean streak, and her mannerisms into the camera are always a lot of fun. Bunny wasn’t playing around and she dominated Sierra to earn the victory at 1:31.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti (23-4)

Is it possible to boo Conti? I don’t think so. Well, Reckless proved me wrong I guess since she essentially booed Conti by attacking her before the match began. Conti did not take too kindly to that, as she got pissed and kicked it up a notch before hitting the DDTay for the win at 1:18.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

QT Marshall (21-4) vs. Evil Uno (20-6)

HUGE pop for the Dark Order music, but Uno comes out alone to play up the rift involving Hangman Page. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto are ringside, and Solo uses some shenanigans to allow QT to take control. The crowd starts a big “QT sucks” chant, which leads to Taz discussing how they’re wrong because he likes dogs. I also like dogs, so the explanation makes sense. Release German suplex and a flatliner nearly does the trick for Uno, but QT goes up top for a superplex for two, which Uno reverses into a near fall. Great sequence there. QT slides out of the ring, so Uno flies off the top onto QT and Comoroto. Uno then drops Solo with a flatliner on the outside. But the ref gets distracted with QT, and that allows Comoroto to get in a cheap shot. Uno reverses a Diamond Cutter attempt for yet another near fall. However, QT finally hits it and earns him the victory at 6:02. This was good stuff.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Matt Sydal (21-8) vs. PAC (8-1-1)

Speaking of good stuff, this should be something. Andrade El Idolo comes out before the match and man does the crowd love them some Andrade. Both he and Chavo Guerrero join commentary for this one. If the crowd loved Andrade, they REALLY loved PAC. Fast start, and Andrade gets out of his seat to get a better look at the action. They tease going at it before Chavo calms down Andrade, who then returns to commentary and drinks a glass of water. That’s a cool dude. Incredible display of athleticism from both PAC and Sydal, but that’s no surprise. We get another tease of Andrade and PAC, but PAC gets back in and hits a Liger Bomb on Sydal for a near fall. Sydal hits a poisonrana that looked AWESOME, but PAC reverses the momentum and forces Sydal to tap at 8:15.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

