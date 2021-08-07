Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 8.6.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tues…..Friday. You know what that means.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Jurassic Express (7-1) vs. D3 & Ryzin (AEW tag debut)

Taz singing Jungle Boy’s theme will never not be the greatest thing on AEW Dark. This may have actually been his best performance yet, and that’s saying something. Excalibur is pushing what a win for D3 and Ryzin would mean to their ranking in the tag team division, and this is why we love Excalibur. It’s still real to him. The problem for D3 and Ryzin is that dinosaurs are real, and Luchasaurus was too much for them to handle as Jungle Boy got the pin for the win at 5:02. LET THE SINGING BEGIN.

Blake’s Rating: **

Kris Statlander (13-0) vs. Leila Grey (0-8)

Statlander is 13-0 and ranked fourth? The women’s division is now STACKED apparently. Ricky Starks is on commentary, so once again, start adding at least 0.5 to your overall show ratings. Statlander really has been awesome since her return from injury. The eventual match between her and Britt Baker should deliver in a big way. Grey kicked out of a Blue Thunder Bomb, so Statlander promptly decided to kick her ass. Statlander then hit the Big Bang Theory for the victory at 3:07.

Blake’s Rating: **

Lucha Bros (14-8) vs. Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick

Penta with a huge kick to Scott’s face early on to pretty much set the tone for this match. Have I mentioned the Lucha Bros are great? The Lucha Bros are great. I know there are a lot of Daniel Bryan matches people want to see in AEW, but I’d have Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M pretty high on the list. This was all Lucha Bros, and Penta got the pin for the win at 3:19.

Blake’s Rating: **

– Mark Henry with Big Swole and Diamante. Swole explains her issue with Diamante, then Diamante notes it’s a waste of time since she already defeated Swole. Diamante admits she cheated, and you’ve gotta appreciate that. We get a pull-apart and Henry tells them to handle it in the ring.

Julia Hart (4-7) vs. Angelica Risk (0-1)

Taz and Ricky spend the opening portion of the match trying to figure out if Risk is trying to be GIMMICK INFRINGEMENT JONES with the color of her gear. Either way, I’m a fan of Risk’s charisma. Hart sends in a BRUTAL forearm to Risk in the corner, then hits a body press off the top for two. Risk takes a risk off the top but catches a superkick to the midsection. Hart hits the bulldog to earn the victory at 3:20.

Blake’s Rating: **

Ethan Page (17-3) vs. Baron Black (0-14)

Can we get Baron Black a win? Just one. That’s all we ask. Black is one of four new members of the Nightmare Family, so perhaps he’ll get more opportunities with AEW in the future. He really works over Page in the early going but a boot from Page shifts the momentum. Black regains control with a backstabber, but Page gets back on track and hits the Ego’s Edge for the win at 3:44.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow (2-0) vs. The Gunn Club (7-0)

QT Marshall joins commentary for this one, and Excalibur and Taz immediately start busting his balls. Big fan of the Nightmare Factory’s blue color scheme. Let’s see if that gives them an advantage in this match. Colten and Solow go back and forth, and Taz mentions the impressive work of 76-year-old Billy Gunn. Comoroto goes to work on Colten as Taz and QT debate whether Comoroto benches 7,000 or 8,000 pounds. Pretty long sequence with Comoroto in control, which leads to Colten finally getting the hot tag to Billy. But Comoroto responds with a huge powerslam on Billy to allow Solow to get a near fall. Things swing back in the favor of the Gunns, as Billy uses the tights of Solow to hold on for the win at 7:38.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Frankie Kazarian (20-4) vs. Peter Avalon (4-3)

What’s better than a PPA match? A PPA match on a Friday! Thanks, TK. The check is in the mail. Kazarian works over Avalon and then shoulder blocks him to the outside. Back inside and Avalonamania runs wild for a bit until Kazarian goes back on offense. Cezar Bononi hops on the apron to distract referee Mike Posey, and Avalon tries to use the ropes on the pin. But it’s Kazarian who quickly throws Avalon into the corner and locks on the submission to force him to tap at 4:54.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers (AEW trios debut) vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye (AEW trios debut)

I’m still thinking about that Dante Martin leap over the corner to the outside on last week’s episode. What a talent. Great teamwork early on between Dante and the Sydals, as I still don’t think Matt gets enough credit for what he’s done since joining AEW. It was Matt and Mike using the combo Lightning Spiral to earn the victory at 2:57.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar

Good luck, Tre. Archer comes out for his entrance, gets in the ring, then jumps out and kicks Lamar’s ass. Archer is a treasure. Jake Roberts is back on commentary and he discusses making the smart decision to get away from ringside so he’s not hit by a flying body part. By the way, Jake looks

GREAT. Archer hits the pounce and Lamar sells it like a champ by landing on his head. This one was all Archer and he hit the Blackout for the easy win at around four minutes.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Abadon (13-1) vs. Kelsey Heather (0-1)

Heather has no idea what to think of Abadon, and instead, is probably thinking she should go back to being one of Bobby Lashley’s ladies. I wouldn’t blame her. Abadon destroys her and it was purely academic after that as Abadon hit her finisher for the victory at around three minutes.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Orange Cassidy (12-1-1) vs. Jora Johl (0-4)

Excalibur and Taz are flabbergasted by Statlander eating a post-match meal on her way to the ring. Another reason to love Statlander. Johl with some impressive offense, and he uses his power to drop Orange with force. Private Party try to give Johl advice, but Johl turns right into the Orange Push to give Orange the win at 2:37.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake.