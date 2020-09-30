Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 9.29.20  

Hey everyone! Who needs a presidential debate when you’ve got Best Friends, Tay Conti, Jurassic Express, and more inside a wrestling ring on AEW Dark?

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

– Taz and Excalibur are on commentary. So, no Veda Scott for this one. However, Shawn Spears is joining the booth for at least the first match.

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (10-6) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin (AEW tag team debut): Good to see Rosas joining the mix here. As someone in the YouTube comments said, call this tag team The Rayzins. Tie up from Kazaarian and Rosas, and Kazarian goes to the headlock. Shoulder block from Kazarian and then uses the side headlock on Rosas. Sky into the mix and he dropkicks Rosas for a one count. Russian leg sweep from Sky for another one count. Ryzin in and he uses the leg lariat on Sky for the two count. Ryzin starts punching Sky before tagging into Rosas, and they go for the double team but Sky counters and throws Rosas into Ryzin, who drops to the outside. Double back elbows from SCU and Kazarian uses a drop toe hold on Rosas. Kazarian with a chop and then an elbow before knocking Ryzin back to the outside. Rosas up top and he hits a missile dropkick for one. Ryzin with boots to the throat of Kazarian and then a powerbomb to Kazarian gets a near fall. Huge clothesline from Ryzin on Kazarian and commentary is calling out Sky for being distracted by Spears on commentary. Kazarian eventually fights out and flips over Ryzin to make the hot tag. Sky with huge rights to Rosas and a flying elbow to Ryzin. Sky goes outside and comes back in with a cutter before making the tag to Kazarian. Rising knee strike from Kazarian on Rosas gets the win at 6:30.

Blake’s Take: Solid opener here, with the majority of the focus on the Spears vs. Sky feud. **1/2

– JOHN SILVER IS HERE. Give me John Silver improv for an hour and I’m set. He’s backstage and says it’s Evil Uno’s fault for making him tag with Colt Cabana. Uno sees potential in Cabana, and he says he brought Silver to Dark Order. Cabana enters and wants to know if they’re doing a promo. Uno says it’s all done.

Alex Gracia (AEW debut) vs. Penelope Ford (10-6) with Kip Sabian: The Pink Dream is in AEW. Ricky Starks is on commentary now. Go behind from Gracia and I really hope my spell check doesn’t keep autocorrecting to Garcia. Don’t disrespect Gracia like that! Rollup pin attempt and Gracia hits a running dropkick to knock Penelope outside. Back inside and Penelope hits the kick to the head to Gracia on the apron for a two count. Penelope chokes Gracia out on the ropes and taunts her before a throat-first slingshot into the top rope. Penelope just keeps choking Gracia out with her boot and then hits a chop. Penelope picks her up and hits a fireman’s carry and drops her on the knee for a near fall. Penelope with the fisherman’s suplex and that’ll do it at 3:21.

Blake’s Take: Pretty much a squash with Penelope dominating from start to finish. *

Best Friends (16-6) vs. M’Badu and Bshp King (making AEW tag team debut): Justin Roberts saying “Mmmmmm’Badu” is music to the ears. Also, apparently Taz wants Sue in his stable. Folks, M’Badu is a physical specimen. He throws Trent down a few times and Trent wants to know how to say his name. M’Badu tells him. Kind man that M’Badu guy. M’Badu goes for the press slam but Trent counter. However, M’Badu gets the advantage back before Trent takes control and hits a kick to the back. Chuck gets the tag and so does King. Shoulder block from King but Trent with a few arm drags to take over. Trent back in and a double shoulder block on King. Excalibur notes they’re isolating the smaller member of the team, and that’s smart commentary. Chops to King but eventually he gets pissed. Well, that pisses Trent off as he pops King with some hard chops. Chuck comes in and does the same. King then hits a powerslam for a one count on Trent. Here comes M’Badu and he hits a huge flying splash to the corner for a two count. King gets the tag and goes up top but misses the senton. M’Badu tags back in and misses a splash in the corner as Chuck moves and tags back to Trent. Best Friends take control and they plant M’Badu with a huge slam and then the Strong Zero gets the win on M’Badu at 5:49.

Blake’s Take: Another strong showing for Best Friends, which makes sense considering they’re top challengers for the AEW Tag Team titles. Of course, I also thought M’Badu was impressive as usual. **1/2

– Brandon Cutler calls Peter Avalon a BUG-EYED BOOKWORM. He says his record is tarnished after a tie in their match. Cutler says this will continue and there will be a rematch. If that isn’t a pay-per-view main event, I don’t know what is.

Jurassic Express (7-5) with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order 5 and 10 (1-1): Anna Jay is here, then she leaves. Luchasaurus tells the camera before the match that this is the last year he’s living at home. So if you know a good realtor, maybe send it his way? Back and forth early with Luchasaurus and 10, but 10 gets suplexed for his efforts. Jungle Boy in and Starks says he can’t trust anyone that wears a mask, because he just assumes they’re ugly. Starks is a treasure. 5 thrown into the corner but he counters and throws Jungle Boy into the corner. Then Jungle Boy takes control and works on the arm. Slaps from Jungle Boy and he flips and flies with an arm drag takedown. Double team action from Jurassic Express and Luchasaurus powerbomb 5 into the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy off the top with an assisted senton for two, but 10 breaks up the count. Dark Order take control and a pump kick to the head of Jungle Boy for only a one count. 10 with a suplex for a two count this time. 5 comes in with some kicks to Jungle Boy and then he does a standing splash for two.

Dark Order with more teamwork as 5 comes off with a flying dropkick for another near fall. Side slam from 10 and we’ve got another two count. Jungle Boy nearly makes the tag but 10 pulls him back, with Jungle Boy decking him with a huge clothesline. He goes for the tag again and rolls through to get it. Luchasaurus with clotheslines and pump kicks and chops. He’s doing it all as the world’s most ferocious living dinosaur. Luchasaurus with a slam for two as 5 kicks out. Luchasuruas with a round kick and 10 breaks up the count. We head outside, where 10 throws Luchasaurus into the post. Back inside, and 10 hits a powerslam on Jingle Boy and 5 with the frog splash for the 1…2….no! Dark Order can’t believe it. Inside cradle from Jungle Boy on 5 for two, and then he hits the superkick. Luchasaurus with a chokeslam on 10, and that leads to the double team finish to give Jurassic Express the win at 9:30.

Blake’s Take: This was an action-packed, back and forth match. You sort of knew Jurassic Express was gonna win, but they made this version of the Dark Order look very good in the process. Good stuff. ***1/4

– Luther and Serpentico talk about destroying Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi (AEW tag team debut) vs. Billy and Austin Gunn (7-0): The Gunn Club is still undefeated, so let’s see if that continues. Spoiler: I think it will. Taz is on commentary talking about how big his dic…tation is. Excalibur calls him out on his choice of words. Austin and Dean start things off with the GRECO ROMAN KNUCKLELOCK. Austin takes control of the wrist and makes the tag to Billy, who does the same. Quick tags from the Gunn Club and Austin hits an arm drag on Dean. Bononi in and he wants a piece of Billy, but Austin decides to go at it himself. Bononi grabs Austin and throws him into the corner. Billy is in the shirt is coming off. He and Bononi go face to face, and they both grab each other’s throat. Bononi takes advantage but Billy bounces back with some boots and a right hand in the corner. Billy with a big clothesline, but Bononi gets back on track with a huge boot to Billy. Bononi works on Billy in the corner as he and Dean use some teamwork to stay on the attack. Dean goes over and knocks Austin off the apron, which allows some underhanded tactics as Aubrey Edwards gets occupied with a pissed off Austin. Bononi continues to work on Billy and gets a two count. Billy eventually fights out and goes for the tag, but Bononi grabs him to prevent it. Billy then hits a side slam and both men are down. They each get the tag and Austin hits a clothesline on Dean and starts running wild. Austin with an over the top neckbreaker on Dean, then he hits a DDT for two as Bononi breaks it up. Bononi and Billy both go over the top rope, and now Austin and Dean are on the top. Austin knocks him off, and we get to the catapult combination for two, with Bononi grabbing Billy’s hair from the outside. Austin flies over and takes out Bononi, and Billy hits the Fameasser for the win at 7:56.

Blake’s Take: Another solid tag team match here, which isn’t a surprise when it comes to AEW. As commentary said, I’d like to see more of the Dean/Bononi tag team. They worked well together. **3/4

– Natural Nightmares talk about their match. Brandi says Anna Jay isn’t here for the match. Dustin basically says Dark Order is in for an ass-whopping.

Tay Conti (1-2) vs. Red Velvet (0-6): Straight outta your momma’s kitchen! Don’t forget it. Anna Jay is in the stands for this one. Conti with the judo moves and Velvet hits a few deep arm drags. Flying cross armbreaker from Conti and she gets a two count. Conti with a stiff kick to the face but Velvet kicks out at two. Conti grounds the action and hits a round of forearms. Anna Jay camera shot number four on the evening. Conti continues to control the match, but Velvet rebounds with a series of clothesline and a leg lariat. Velvet with running knees to the back for a near fall. Velvet chokes Conti with her boot. Conti with hard kicks to the head and she hooks Velvet’s arm and throat to force the submission at around four minutes. After the match, Anna Jay picks up Velvet and kicks her. Conti seems confused, and then Brandi runs out to make the save.

Blake’s Take: More Anna Jay playing a great villain, so you can’t go wrong there. But this was actually a good sprint with some stiff strikes from both women. **

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (0-3) vs. Chaos Project (2-0): The steamers come down and these four are already going at it. Garrison and Serpentico inside and Garrison hits a huge back body drop. Pillman gets the tag and hits a delayed Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Luther hits Pillman with a hard right on the apron and tags in and hits a bodyslam. Good teamwork from Chaos Project on Pillman as Luther slams Serpentico on him for a near fall. Luther gouges Pillman’s eyes and Chaos Project continues….well…the chaos. Now Luther suplexes Serpentico on Pillman for another two count. Pillman finally regains the advantage with a counter and flying crossbody as Garrison comes in with a flurry of offense. Garrison with a big clothesline and then face plants him for two as Luther breaks it up. Serpentico hits a thrust kick on Pillman and then sends him into Luther for a big boot to the face. Luther holds Pillman up and Serpentico flies off the top for the victory at 5:18.

Blake’s Take: Loved the teamwork from Chaos Project here. You had Luther basically using Serpentico as a weapon, and it worked for their style. Having this unique approach at least helps them stand out some in a loaded tag division. **

Nyla Rose (12-3) with Vickie Guerrero vs. Rache Chanel (0-2): Chanel probably about to get knocked Cha hell out by Nyla. Chanel brings it to Nyla early but Nyla responds with a shot to the midsection and a bodyslam. Nyla picks Chanel up and throws her to the mat and pulls her up at two. Nyla goes for a shot in the corner but Chanel dropkicks her into the corner and then pops her in the face again. Nyla won’t have any of that as she throws Chanel face-first into the mat. Nyla picks Chanel up, but she escapes and goes for a counter. However, Nyla hits the Beast Bomb for the win at 2:37.

Blake’s Take: Nyla came to chew bubble gum and kick ass and she was all out of bubble gum. NR

Natural Nightmares (7-2) with Brandi Rhodes vs. John Silver and Colt Cabana (AEW tag team debut): Dustin and Cabana start and he gets some early momentum to send Cabana reeling. Silver in but Natural Nightmares with some good teamwork as QT gets a one count. QT with a vertical suplex, but Silver regains the advantage and gets a two count. Bodyslam from Silver and he tags in Cabana who hits the splash off the top for a near fall. Quick tags as Cabana and Silver work on QT in the corner. German suplex pin attempt from Silver for another two. Silver kicks the shit out of QT and it appears that our QT does not like getting the shit kicked out of him. QT with a backbreaker and flatliner combination as he tries to make the tag, but Cabana pulls him away. QT gets the tag and Dustin comes in and starts throwing everyone around with powerslams. They head outside the ring and Dustin comes off the apron with the flipping senton. Cabana regains control as Silver hits a brutal kick to QT’s face and Caban covers for two. Cabana and Silver get inside and they aren’t on the same page as Dustin comes in and hits the thrust kick. QT hits the Diamond Cutter for the win at 6:32.

Blake’s Take: Solid match that furthers Cabana’s involvement in Dark Order. They played up the lack of chemistry between Cabana and Silver, and that made sense considering it was their debut as a team. **

