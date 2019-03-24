Low Ki on His Latest Return to Impact Wrestling and Taking Things ‘One Step at a Time’

– MLW’s Low Ki recently took part in an Impact Wrestling media call last week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Low Ki on not being interested in a producer role with Impact: “At that capacity, not at the moment although it’s something that seems reasonable to be explored. I have the most experience in the company and I can come from a perspective of success and not just speculation. I could definitely convey stuff that would help them if that was something of interest. I’ve been focused on MLW for the past year and I’ve succeeded rather well in maintaining that focus.”

Low Ki on facing LAX managed by Konnan: “He had a point proven to him in Miami and now he’s got my people, people from New York, people from my background. He’s gotten in their heads thinking that they’re big fish in a small pound and now they want to call out a shark.”

Low Ki on how Konnan is exploiting Santana and Ortiz: “He has associated himself with every generation’s stars. This is the same method that all of the hustling promoters have pulled on wrestlers for years….Now Santana and Ortiz, we were once standing side-by-side and now you wanna stand across from me? You wanna say respect “may” be there? Do you realize what you’re talking about? Do you realize who you’re speaking to?”

Low Ki on facing LAX at United We Stand with his partner Ricky Martinez: “Yes, at United We Stand, we will be standing across from LAX.”

Low Ki on his current status with Impact Wrestling: “You have to take everything one step at a time and I’ve always done that. I guess that’s the reason why I’ve been allowed to return several times because everything is a step-by-step process…I’ve always approached everything on a one-step-at-a-time basis. This is another one-step-at-a-time basis just as it was in 2017, just as it was in 2014 and before that. I don’t go in with any expectations other than the expectations out of myself which is I’m showing up, I’m getting busy and I’m going home.”