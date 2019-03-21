Low Ki Explains What Appealed To Him About MLW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Low Ki spoke about his current work with Major League Wrestling and what it was about the promotion that convinced him to sign up. Here are highlights:

On why he signed with MLW: “What attracted me with MLW was the original version of MLW which I was a part of in 2004. Then I had a positive experience with [Founder] Court (Bauer) despite the fact the company was suffering back then.”

On his interactions with Court Bauer: “The integrity that was maintained at that time is something uncommon in this realm of business. A lot of people don’t understand the business aspect of this world. They only focus on the in-ring stuff which is the easier part. The business part is much more difficult and in my interactions with Court, I reminded him of the integrity he had shown which made my decision much easier to join MLW in this new incarnation.”

On AEW: “To me it’s an opportunity that hasn’t been available for a lot of people. The only problem is: now you’re finding out who the whores are…. Everyone’s going after money. A lot of these guys don’t have any experience to being with, so they wouldn’t normally find the availability of this level of financing. So, of course they are going to go there.”

On what makes MLW different: “We’re more traditional. We’re simple. All of the talking is not done in the ring. All of the work is done in the ring…. We’re not spending the first 20 minutes of a show with an in-ring segment of people going back and forth with each other. We want action.”

On Brian Pillman Jr: “(Brian) Pillman Jr has a good future, but it’s because he actually cares about this. This is not something that he’s just doing. This is something he’s invested in, not just because of his name, but because he likes doing this.”