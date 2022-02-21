Low Ki & Homicide vs. The Briscoes Added To Wrestlecon Supershow

Wrestlecon has announced that Low Ki & Homicide, the Rottweilers, will team up to face Mark and Jay Briscoe at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial / Wrestlecon Supershow. The event happens March 31 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Biff Busick vs. Minoru Suzuki

* The Briscoes vs. Low Ki & Homicide

* Also announced: Atsushi Onita, Bandido, Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and The Rock N’ Roll Express