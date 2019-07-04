Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez Rematch Set for MLW: Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Ricky Martinez will face Low Ki in a rematch on Saturday at MLW: Kings of Colosseum. The card is set for Saturday, July 6 at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the full announcement below.

MARTINEZ LOOKS TO AVENGE KO IN REMATCH AGAINST LOW KI SATURDAY NIGHT

Salina de la Renta’s “Sicario” has been boasting he would beat some respect into Low Ki if given a second chance. That chance is this Saturday night in Chicago. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta) for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Ricky Martinez is calling the knockout served up by Low Ki a few weeks ago as a “lucky shot” and claims he knows Low Ki’s weaknesses and plans on exploiting them when they face again.

Never one to back down from a fight, the “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” quietly accepted the challenge and the bout was fast-tracked for Saturday’s return to Cicero Stadium.

Will the self proclaimed “greatest Cuban athlete in history” back up his trash talking or will Low Ki crack Martinez in the mouth with another knockout blow?

Find out THIS SATURDAY in Chicago LIVE at Cicero Stadium. Buy tickets starting at just $10.