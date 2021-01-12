Low Ki Set for Action on Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Low Ki will be in action on tomorrow’s episode of Fusion at the direction of Salina de la Renta, who is producing tomorrow’s show. You can view the announcement below:

Salina puts Low Ki in action this Wednesday on FUSION

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced former World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki will be in action this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has absolute authority as the matchmaker for the card. Interestingly, she has selected to put Low Ki in action.

“The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” is no stranger to Salina de la Renta or Promociones Dorado. Defeating Shane Strickland in July 2018 to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Low Ki would compete under the Promociones Dorado banner with Salina ringside for each title defense.

Salina and Low Ki ultimately had a falling out in 2019, resulting in Low Ki going on a knockout streak, ending the majority of his fights for the next year via referee stoppage.

Will Low Ki unleash his dangerous knockout fury?

Will he satisfy my expectations? Tune in to find out.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

Signed thus far for Wednesday’s FUSION:

•Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs – Tornado World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as special guest referee

•Mil Muertes debuts

•Low Ki in action!

Also scheduled to appear: Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice and more.

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.