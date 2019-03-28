Low Ki vs. Daga Rematch Set for MLW No Remose

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced

LOW KI VS. DAGA: REMATCH WITH NO REMORSE SIGNED FOR APRIL 5

The rematch six months in the making is official.

After suffering an acute tear to the corner of his helix as well as ligament and muscle damage to his ear, Daga will finally have his rematch with Low Ki next Friday night. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced Low Ki vs. Daga for MLW’s April 5th Battle Riot event at the Melrose Ballroom. Both the April 4th and April 5th events will be MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Last October during a World Championship Title Fight an unfortunate injury occurred as the challenger, Daga, wrestled Low Ki. Low Ki had been attacking Daga’s head when he split Daga’s ear resulting in trauma to Daga’s ear.

After the bout, Daga was attended to by the league physician on hand and then was transported to the hospital. Daga would be diagnosed with an acute tear to the corner of his helix as well as ligament and muscle damage.

In the aftermath of the controversial bout, the media, fans and several within the league questioned Low Ki’s conduct.

Low Ki offered no apologies and no remorse for the incident. If anything, he seemingly used the situation to his benefit on social media. Over the next several months Daga and Low Ki would trade barbs on Twitter and Instagram.

With Daga cleared to return and with a strong outing in his comeback match in Chicago, league officials began negotiations with both parties for the match both fighters and fans have been wanting for over half a year.

Will Daga unleash his fury on Low Ki? Will Low Ki maintain a professional approach in the ring?

“This isn’t about competition,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This has gotten verypersonal. These guys want to permanently injure the other.”

See the 2019 Battle Riot® LIVE in New York April 5 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents a live national network special for beIN SPORTS (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Tickets to witness the event live in New York start at $20 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the events sells out in advance.