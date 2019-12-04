Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set For MLW Opera Cup

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Low Ki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. for MLW Opera Cup tomorrow. It will double as an MLW Fusion taping. Here’s a press release:

Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. set for Opera Cup tomorrow night in NYC

Buy tickets at MLWtickets.com. Experience a live MLW Fusion TV taping!

Low Ki has officially entered the Opera Cup, stepping in for Shinjiro Otani, who withdrew overnight. Now, two of MLW’s fiercest fighters collide for the first time ever tomorrow night at the Melrose Ballroom.

Tickets start at $20 at: http://www.OperaCup.com.

The historic opening round of the Opera Cup is global in scale with several countries represented.

The “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” Low Ki has made it his goal to claim the prestigious Opera Cup and he has the credentials to be an instant favorite to go all the way. A former World Heavyweight Champion, Low Ki is the rare athlete who can match Davey Boy Smith’s striking skills, grappling and submission skills.

Tomorrow’s event will feature the return of the Opera Cup tournament after a 71 year hiatus. Featuring 4 opening round bouts, the league has invited some of the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in this one night single elimination tournament.

Standing in Low Ki’s way is the man whose grandfather last won the Opera Cup in 1948: Davey Boy Smith Jr. Smith along with the Hart family have donated the family heirloom to the league and has revived the historic Opera Cup tournament to celebrate the sport’s history and reintroduce the coveted cup.

Fighting for his family’s legacy and the coveted Opera Cup trophy, Smith promises to match Low Ki hold for hold, move for move and strike for strike as the two strong style combatants collide in New York City.

Find out live in New York City December 5 as MLW presents the 2019 Opera Cup. Purchase your tickets at MLWTickets.com and be a part of history!

Matches signed thus far:

CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

EXHIBITION MATCH

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. A Von Erich

Konnan will be in the house!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Salina de la Renta

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice (Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver)

King Mo and American Top Team

And many more!

Tickets start at just $20 at MLWTickets.com. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6 P.M.

Showtime: 7 P.M.

