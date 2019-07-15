Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta Set For MLW Return to New York City

– MLW has announced a match pitting Low Ki and Jimmy Yuta against each other for the company’s return to New York City next week. The two will face off at the company’s Never Say Never show at the Melrose Ballroom on July 25th, which will be a MLW: Fusion TV taping.

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta signed for MLW’s NYC return next Thursday

Will Low Ki’s KO count continue?

Right kick, hospital; left kick, cemetery. That’s the game plan when the “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” steps in the ring next Thursday when he faces Jimmy Yuta in Queens, NY.

MLW today announced Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

With 3 consecutive knockouts in the squared circle, the former World Champion has been on a path of destruction. With the majority of Low Ki’s recent bouts ending in under a minute, the knockout artist has made decisive statement since parting ways with Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado.

Jimmy Yuta, a young prospect, sees opportunity as an emerging challenger in the middleweight division. For Yuta, a win against the former World Heavyweight Champ quickly propels him into title contention.

Can Low Ki continue his series of explosive victories? Will Yuta find a way to decode the unstoppable force that is Low Ki?

Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Savio Vega • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.