Low Ki vs. John Hennigan Added to July 19th MLW Battle Riot Event

MLW announced today that Low Ki vs. John Hennigan has been added to their July 19th battle Riot event. Here is the updated card for the show…

* John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

* Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

* The 40 Man Battle Riot: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade and more to be announced soon!