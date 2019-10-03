Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that it has signed a match between Low Ki and Timothy Thatcher for MLW Blood & Thunder next month in Orlando. Here’s a press release:

ORLANDO — Two of the truest fighters in Major League Wrestling will meet this autumn for the first time ever in a match with championship implications.

MLW today announced Timothy Thatcher vs. Low Ki for MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Fans can buy tickets now at MLWgo.com.

The most dangerous striker in the game will compete against arguably the best scientific pro wrestler in the world, Timothy Thatcher in what promises to be a big throwdown this fall in Florida.

Respected and feared for their no nonsense, take no prisoners style in the ring, this highly-anticipated bout comes on the heels of recent wins that have them both showing prime form.

“Two of the toughest wrestlers in the sport both want in on a title shot and this match gets them in the hunt,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I promised our return to Orlando would be a fan appreciation experience and this match is just one of many backing that up.”

Revered and feared for his rugged, technical style Thatcher is already deep in training for this bout in Northern California while Low Ki has been spotted at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn readying for this highly anticipated ring war.

Who will triumph when the two tangle in Orlando? Find out LIVE in Orlando on November 9.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWTickets.com.

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

