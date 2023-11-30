wrestling / News
LPW 21: The Chain Wrestling Results 11.24.23: Several Title Matches Take Place
November 29, 2023 | Posted by
Love Pro Wrestling held its latest show LPW 21: The Chain Wrestling last week, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada show, per Fightful:
* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Travis Williams def. TY Jackson
* #1 Contenders Championship Gauntlet Match: Michael Allen Clark def. Steven Crowe, Zoë Sager, and Reid Matthews
* Son of Irish & Jared Rogers def. Dean Richtor & Riley Cruz
* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: Ride or Die def. Para Lira and Se7en
* LPW Scramble Championship Match: Jack Pride def. Evan Rivers, Tara Zep, Tony Baroni, & Rich King
* LPW Grand Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Lumberjack Larry Woods
