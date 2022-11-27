LPW X: Appetite For Wrestling Results: Grand Championship On The Line, More

LPW X: Appetite For Wrestling took place on Friday night, with the company’s Grand Championship defended and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Losing Manager Leaves Town Match: Thaddeus Archer The Third, Jack Pride & TJ Cannon def. Dr. Kyoto and Para Lira

* Taryn From Accounting def. Jody Threat

* TY Jackson def. Son Of Irish

* Zoë Sager def. Taylor Rising

* LPW Tag Team Championships Match: The RADz def. The Bollywood Boyz

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Mitch Clarke def. Travis Williams

* Steven Crowe def. Eli Surge and Elliot Tyler and Marz The Specialist and Reid Matthews

* LPW Grand Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Mark Wheeler. Zoë Sager then issued a challenge to Blais for a title match at LPW 11, which takes place on January 27th.