LPW X: Appetite For Wrestling Results: Grand Championship On The Line, More
LPW X: Appetite For Wrestling took place on Friday night, with the company’s Grand Championship defended and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Losing Manager Leaves Town Match: Thaddeus Archer The Third, Jack Pride & TJ Cannon def. Dr. Kyoto and Para Lira
* Taryn From Accounting def. Jody Threat
* TY Jackson def. Son Of Irish
* Zoë Sager def. Taylor Rising
* LPW Tag Team Championships Match: The RADz def. The Bollywood Boyz
* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Mitch Clarke def. Travis Williams
* Steven Crowe def. Eli Surge and Elliot Tyler and Marz The Specialist and Reid Matthews
* LPW Grand Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Mark Wheeler. Zoë Sager then issued a challenge to Blais for a title match at LPW 11, which takes place on January 27th.
