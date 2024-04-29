wrestling / News

LPW x CWS 13 Results From Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LPW x CWS 13 Image Credit: LPW/CWS

Love Pro Wrestling and CWS held their thirteenth LPW x CWS event on Thursday from the Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TY Jackson def. The Canadian Goose Kyle Shaw
* Intangible Violence (Zoë Sager & Reid Matthews) vs. The Clandestine Society (Michael Richard Blais & Steven Crowe) – 30 Minute Time Limit Draw
* Wolfboy Will Mantla def. Jack Pride, Lumberjack Larry Woods
* CWS Championship of Salvation: Submission Match – Marz the Specialist (c) def. Berat Gorani

