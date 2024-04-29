wrestling / News
LPW x CWS 13 Results From Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
Love Pro Wrestling and CWS held their thirteenth LPW x CWS event on Thursday from the Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TY Jackson def. The Canadian Goose Kyle Shaw
* Intangible Violence (Zoë Sager & Reid Matthews) vs. The Clandestine Society (Michael Richard Blais & Steven Crowe) – 30 Minute Time Limit Draw
* Wolfboy Will Mantla def. Jack Pride, Lumberjack Larry Woods
* CWS Championship of Salvation: Submission Match – Marz the Specialist (c) def. Berat Gorani
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases