LPW x CWS 13 Results From Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Love Pro Wrestling and CWS held their thirteenth LPW x CWS event on Thursday from the Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TY Jackson def. The Canadian Goose Kyle Shaw

* Intangible Violence (Zoë Sager & Reid Matthews) vs. The Clandestine Society (Michael Richard Blais & Steven Crowe) – 30 Minute Time Limit Draw

* Wolfboy Will Mantla def. Jack Pride, Lumberjack Larry Woods

* CWS Championship of Salvation: Submission Match – Marz the Specialist (c) def. Berat Gorani