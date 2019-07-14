Lucha Bros Challenge The Young Bucks To Ladder Match At All Out (Pics, Video)

The Lucha Bros defeated SCU at AEW Fight for the Fallen tonight, and after a failed attack from SCU after the match with a ladder, Pentagon and Fenix climbed the ladder. They then grabbed a microphone and challenged the Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out in Chicago with the AAA World tag team titles on the line. All Out happens on August 31 and will be available on PPV. The two met in a tag match for the titles at Double or Nothing, which the Bucks won. Then they met again in AAA, which the Luchas won.