Lucha Bros Defeat the Gunns on AEW Collision, Earn Trios Title Shot For Death Triangle

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Lucha Bros Image Credit: AEW

Death Triangle were already set to face the Bang Bang Gang at AEW Double or Nothing, but it will now be a title match. The Lucha Bros. defeated The Gunns on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to earn a shot at the Unified trios championship. The Gunns made the challenge for this match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite, telling the Luchas they had to earn their shot.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

