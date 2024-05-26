wrestling / News
Lucha Bros Defeat the Gunns on AEW Collision, Earn Trios Title Shot For Death Triangle
Death Triangle were already set to face the Bang Bang Gang at AEW Double or Nothing, but it will now be a title match. The Lucha Bros. defeated The Gunns on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to earn a shot at the Unified trios championship. The Gunns made the challenge for this match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite, telling the Luchas they had to earn their shot.
