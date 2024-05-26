Lucha Bros Defeat the Gunns on AEW Collision, Earn Trios Title Shot For Death Triangle

Death Triangle were already set to face the Bang Bang Gang at AEW Double or Nothing, but it will now be a title match. The Lucha Bros. defeated The Gunns on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to earn a shot at the Unified trios championship. The Gunns made the challenge for this match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite, telling the Luchas they had to earn their shot.

The Bang Bang Gang face off tomorrow night against Death Triangle at #AEWDoN!

Huge momentum to be gained as the Unified World Trio's Champions The Gunns make their way to the ring. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@PENTAELZEROM | @ReyFenixMx | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/1urxxo6VWj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2024