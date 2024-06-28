Note on How the Lucha Bros Are Able To Team With Mistico at AEW Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on how the Lucha Bros will be able to team with Mistico at this weekend’s AEW Forbidden Door event. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have been affiliated with AAA in the past, while Mistico works for CMLL. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that CMLL allowed talent to wrestle on the same PPV as the Lucha Bros.

However, CMLL reportedly decided to relent on not having other Mexican wrestlers on shows with their talent. This is helped, in part, due to several factors. First of all, Fenix hasn’t worked with AAA in over a year. Penta, who has been working with AAA this year, is expected to stop doing so going forward. While he is leaving AAA, he hadn’t been working there regularly anyway due to AEW commitments. There has been talk of Penta and Fenix working a show in Arena Mexico at some point.