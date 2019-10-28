Various News: Lucha Bros Pulled From AAW Event, Sean Lennon Attends CMLL Show, John Cena Set For TV Appearance

– AEW has pulled the Lucha Bros from an AAW event on November 30 so they could work another event. AAW announced that Killer Kross has been added to the show instead.

The post reads: “We were informed over the weekend that the Lucha Bros, PENTA and Fenix, were pulled from Unstoppable on 11/30/19 by AEW to work another event. Timing was perfect as we were able to add Killer Kross to Unstoppable. We are working on adding even more to this event. Stay tuned.”

We are working on adding even more to this event. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/QWM8RGzHQ5 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 27, 2019

– John Lennon’s son Sean recently attended a CMLL event.

🇲🇽 EL HIJO DE JOHN LENNON EN LA MÉXICO

Vaya sorpresa que dió la tarde de este #SúperDomingoCMLL en la Arena México, pues el cantante Sean Lennon, hijo de la leyenda John Lennon y Yoko Ono, después de haberse presentado en nuestro país con su Banda The Claypool Lennon Delirium. pic.twitter.com/PFOR27ivDe — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 28, 2019

– John Cena will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on November 7 to promote his new film Playing with Fire.