Various News: Lucha Bros Pulled From AAW Event, Sean Lennon Attends CMLL Show, John Cena Set For TV Appearance

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has pulled the Lucha Bros from an AAW event on November 30 so they could work another event. AAW announced that Killer Kross has been added to the show instead.

The post reads: “We were informed over the weekend that the Lucha Bros, PENTA and Fenix, were pulled from Unstoppable on 11/30/19 by AEW to work another event. Timing was perfect as we were able to add Killer Kross to Unstoppable. We are working on adding even more to this event. Stay tuned.

– John Lennon’s son Sean recently attended a CMLL event.

– John Cena will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on November 7 to promote his new film Playing with Fire.

