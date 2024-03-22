Lucha Bros Set To Run Show At Lucha Underground Venue In June

The Lucha Bros are set to run a show at Lucha Underground’s old stomping grounds in June. The two announced through their Republic of Lucha brand that they will be running a Republic of Lucha show on June 1st at The Temple in Los Angeles, California, as you can see below.

Lucha Underground used The Temple as their venue when the company was in business from 2014 to 2018. Tickets for the Republic of Lucha event go on sale on March 21st.