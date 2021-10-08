wrestling / News
Lucha Bros To Start Defending AAA Tag Team Titles On AEW TV
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, will soon be defending both the AEW and AAA tag team titles on AEW television. The AAA belts were briefly mentioned on TV last week.
AEW President Tony Khan came up with an idea for both sets of titles and gave it the green light. The AAA belts will be defended in Mexico and the US, with others from AEW in the story.
