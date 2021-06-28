Lucha Bros To Defend AAA Tag Team Titles At TripleMania XXIX, Full Card Announced

AAA held its press conference for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico, and the promotion revealed new matches for the card, including The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defending the AAA Tag Team titles in a triple threat match against Laredo Kid and Hijo del Vikingo and Taurus and a mystery partner.

Penta and Fenix won’t be the only AEW stars in action at the event, as Andrade El Idolo will challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

Here’s the full lineup for TripleMania XXIX (via Luchablog):

* Marvel Lucha Libre exhibition

* Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba announced)

* AAA Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros vs. Laredo Kid and Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus and a mystery partner

* Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs. Puma King and two TBA

* AAA Reina de Reinas and Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Faby Apache

* AAA Mega Championship: Andrade vs. Kenny Omega

* Mask vs. Hair Match: Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion