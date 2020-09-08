Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

After AEW announced a No DQ Tag Team Match featuring Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, the company has added another tag team bout for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Lucha Bros (w/Eddie Kingston) are set to square off with Jurassic Express on the show, which joins several other intriguing matches on the card.

Here’s the full updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* No DQ Match: Jake Hager and Chris Jericho vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Tag Team Match: Lucha Bros (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Jurassic Express

* Matt Hardy set to appear

* AEW World champion Jon Moxley set to appear

* Kip Sabian will announce his best man for upcoming wedding

Limited tickets are still available for purchase for the show.