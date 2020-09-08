wrestling / News
Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
After AEW announced a No DQ Tag Team Match featuring Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, the company has added another tag team bout for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
The Lucha Bros (w/Eddie Kingston) are set to square off with Jurassic Express on the show, which joins several other intriguing matches on the card.
Here’s the full updated lineup:
* TNT Championship Match: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* No DQ Match: Jake Hager and Chris Jericho vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Tag Team Match: Lucha Bros (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Jurassic Express
* Matt Hardy set to appear
* AEW World champion Jon Moxley set to appear
* Kip Sabian will announce his best man for upcoming wedding
This Wednesday on Dynamite – It's The Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx vs. Jurassic Express @luchasaurus & @boy_myth_legend in tag-team action!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SgVwzsdwNX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 8, 2020
