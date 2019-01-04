The Lucha Brothers Discuss How They Bring Out the Best in Each Other and Their Opponents

– Vulture Hound recently spoke to The Lucha Brothers (Fenix and Pentagon). Below are some highlights.

Fenix on their upcoming match where they will face LAX: “LAX is currently the best team in the world right now, other than me and my brother. Sanatan and Ortiz are awesome. They bring absolutely everything that is Lucha Libre in a pro wrestling style. It will be an interesting match-up and you don’t want to miss it.”

Pentagon on how they bring out the best in each other and their opponents: “I really do love a face-to-face confrontation with him, because he brings out the best in me. Instead of 100%, I have to give myself 200% because my brother really knows me and knows every facet of my arsenal. I fell like we are the most complete tag team because we’re different. When you combine the Fénix style with the Pentagon style, you have a completely different package. Together, we are the most different and complete tag teams in the entire wrestling universe.”

Fenix on how they’ve worked as partners and opponents: “When we start our careers, we started as a team. Sometimes we had singles matches against each other but we needed to be professional. I look for being the best in my profession. So I don’t care he’s my brother and I know 100% he doesn’t care too. We just want to do one of the best matches every time, we want to be better every time, every match, even if he’s my brother. But, after the match, we are family again, we’re brothers, he’s one of my best friends. He’s my teacher he teaches me a lot to be better in life and professional wrestling, he’s the person behind Lucha Brothers. Every idea, every move, every idea in my mind and Lucha Brothers’ mind, Pentagon knows what’s good, what we need when we want to do special things for wrestling. Penta is the big mind of Lucha Brothers.”

