Lucha Brothers Hope To Have Mask vs. Hair Match With Young Bucks One Day

The Lucha Brothers are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after their cage match with the Young Bucks at All Out last night. During a post-show media scrum (via Fightful, Penta El Zero M said that the team would love to have a masks vs. hair match against the Bucks at some point in the future.

Penta’s translator, Alex Abrahantes, noted: “So, in a nutshell, Penta says that The Young Bucks are not only great athletes but are amazing human beings. They’re brothers just like they’re brothers and they bring out the best in each other. Sometime down the road, whether it’s a year, maybe two years from now, if Tony’s okay with it, they’d love to face The Young Bucks in a Hair vs. Mask match.“