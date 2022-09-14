Lucha Brothers vs. Briscoe Brothers Pulled From Warrior Wrestling 25

In posts on Twitter, Warrior Wrestling has announced that a match between the Lucha Bros and the Briscoes has been pulled from WW25. It noted the decision was made after consulting with AEW and ROH. The two teams will no longer be facing each other, but will instead be in separate matches. Meanwhile, AEW is sending Eddie Kingston to the event as well.

Warrior Wrestling 25 is scheduled for October 2 at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights.

The posts read: “After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another. They will each compete in separate matches. BUT…..AEW will be sending EDDIE KINGSTON to compete at Warrior Wrestling 25 and appear at the pre-show fan fest as part of this change. We’re excited to host the Mad King!”