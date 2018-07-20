Lucha Icon Rayo de Jalisco Passes Away At 85

PWInsider reports that lucha libre icon Rayo de Jalisco, real name Maximo Linares Moreno, passed away last night at the age of 85. His career started in 1950 and he was one of several big Mexican stars to appear in films like Mil Mascaras and Blue Demon. He debuted as El Rayo in 1960, before wearing a black mask with a lightning bolt on the face as Rayo de Jalisco.

He famously had a feud with El Bestia in which he won his mask. He also teamed with Blue Demon, who eventually took his mask years later. He won the NWA Middleweight Championship and Occidente Welterweight Championship. He is famous for a backwards tope and was a hero in Jalisco, Mexico. He officially retired in 1989. His brothers, son and grandson are also wrestlers. He was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2014. After his death, his name trended on Twitter.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.