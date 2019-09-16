Lucha Libre AAA: Invading New York Results: New Reina de Reinas Champion, More

– AAA held their Invading New York event on Sunday night from the Hulu Theater in New York City, featuring a Reina de Reinas Championship change and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Chris Dickinson & Mascarita Sagrada def. Demus & Dave The Clown

* Team IMPACT (Josh Alexander, Sami Callihan & Michael Elgin) def. Team AAA (Murder Clown, Drago & Faby Apache)

* Daga def. Flamita, Aerostar, and Puma King

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie def. Tessa Blanchard (c) to win the title. Tessa laid out Taya after the match.

* AAA Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Fenix) (c) def. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)

* Brian Cage, Psycho Clown & Cain Velasquez def. Texano Jr., Black Taurus & Rey Escorpion

* Dr. Wagner Jr def. Blue Demon Jr. IMPACT wrestlers attacked Wagner Jr. after the match. AAA wrestlers cleared the ring and stood tall.