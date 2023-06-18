wrestling / News
Lucha Libre AAA On Space Results 6.17.23: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
The latest episode of Lucha Libre AAA On Space saw the crowning of new AAA Tag Team Champions and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Saturday night, below (per Fightful):
* Flamita & Villano III Jr def. Sexy Star II & Brazo de Oro Jr.
* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Arez & Komander def. Rey Horus & Octagon Jr and Jack Evans & Myzteziz
* La Rebelion def. Negro Casas & Aramis.
Primera batalla del día
📍 Desde Morelia.
Brazo de Oro Jr y @SexyStarAAA enfrentan a @Villano3Jr y Flamita.
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace #LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JoYgtaFRb4
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 18, 2023
¡Lucha por el campeonato de parejas de #LuchaLibreAAA!@KomandercrMX y @ArezStrange vs Octagón Jr y Rey Horus vs Myzteziz y Jack Evans.
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace#LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/H1jEC8akdE
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 18, 2023
