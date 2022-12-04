wrestling / News
Lucha Libre AAA Results 12.3.22: Cain Velasquez In Six-Man Tag Action, More
Lucha Libre AAA headed to Arizona last night with a show that included Cain Velasquez and more. You can see the full results form the show, which took place in Tempe, below via Cagematch.net:
* La Perrush-K, Mascarita Sagrada & Willie Mack defeated Demus, King Drago & Latigo
* Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla defeated Lady Shani & Sexy Star
* Nueva Generacion Dinamita defeated Arez, Dave The Clown & Komander
* Blue Demon Jr., Cain Velasquez & Pagano defeated Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis & Taurus. Velasquez thanked the fans for their support after the match.
* El Hijo del Vikingo & Pentagon Jr. defeated Daga & Flip Gordon
