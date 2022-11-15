wrestling / News
Lucha Libre AAA Sets Card For Arizona Show Next Month
Lucha Libre AAA comes to Arizona in early December, and the lineup for the show has been revealed. The company announced the card for the December 3rd show at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Monday, which features the following bouts:
* Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. Maravilla & Chik Tormenta
* Willie Mack & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Demus & Látigo
* NGD vs. Mr. Iguana, Komander & Dave The Clown
* Taurus vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga
* Blue Demon Jr, Pentagon Jr & Pagano vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon
🚨 Anuncio importante 🚨
Presentamos nuestro cartel oficial para nuestra presentación en Tempe, Arizona en el Mullett Arena 💥
📅 3 de Diciembre
⌚️ 7:00 PM
🎟️ https://t.co/7IVSm13CNT pic.twitter.com/FJwYpltfRZ
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 15, 2022
