Lucha Libre AAA On Space Results 8.6.23: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
The latest episode of Lucha Libre AAA’s show on Space aired in Mexico on Sunday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Los Cachanillas cut a promo backstage and said they were bringing the war to AAA.
* Los Cachanillas def. Jessy Ventura, Dulce Kanela & Diva Salvaje
* Antifaz & Toscano called out Laredo Kid in a backstage promo. Antifaz said that Laredo Kid would need to give his life if he wanted to take his mask. Toscano also called out Willie Mack.
* The trio of Laredo Kid, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack cut a backstage promo in which Kid talked about how Antifaz was in AAA was here because of him and was a traitor. Cartwheel wanted a match with Latigo for attacking him and promised to show he was a fraud.
* Laredo Kid, Willie Mack & Jack Cartwheel def. Antifaz, Toscano & Látigo via DQ
* Konnan confronted Antifaz, who said that he has always been seen as less than Laredo Kid. Konnan said he’d book a fight between the two at a later date.
* Drago II, Negro Casas & Dalys def. Puma King, Nicho El Millonario & Hiedra.
* Psycho Clown & Alberto El Patron cut a promo where Psycho Clown called out Sam Adonis and El Patron called out Cibernetico
Disfrutemos de la Lucha Inicial de #VeranoDeEscandalo 2023. 🔥
Jessy Ventura, Dulce Kanela y Diva Salvaje 🆚 Dinamico, Kamic y @SkakiburL.
🛑 En vivo por @canalspace. pic.twitter.com/9NNNm9z30S
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 6, 2023
En esta lucha especial de #VeranoDeEscandalo 2023 en Aguascalientes:
Drago, @dalyscaribenaaa y @negrocasas1001 🆚 @PsicosisOficial, @LaHiedraAAA y @PumaKingOficial.
🛑 En vivo por @canalspace. pic.twitter.com/pVqglARIfc
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 6, 2023
