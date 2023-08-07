Lucha Libre AAA On Space Results 8.6.23: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

The latest episode of Lucha Libre AAA’s show on Space aired in Mexico on Sunday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Los Cachanillas cut a promo backstage and said they were bringing the war to AAA.

* Los Cachanillas def. Jessy Ventura, Dulce Kanela & Diva Salvaje

* Antifaz & Toscano called out Laredo Kid in a backstage promo. Antifaz said that Laredo Kid would need to give his life if he wanted to take his mask. Toscano also called out Willie Mack.

* The trio of Laredo Kid, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack cut a backstage promo in which Kid talked about how Antifaz was in AAA was here because of him and was a traitor. Cartwheel wanted a match with Latigo for attacking him and promised to show he was a fraud.

* Laredo Kid, Willie Mack & Jack Cartwheel def. Antifaz, Toscano & Látigo via DQ

* Konnan confronted Antifaz, who said that he has always been seen as less than Laredo Kid. Konnan said he’d book a fight between the two at a later date.

* Drago II, Negro Casas & Dalys def. Puma King, Nicho El Millonario & Hiedra.

* Psycho Clown & Alberto El Patron cut a promo where Psycho Clown called out Sam Adonis and El Patron called out Cibernetico