Lucha Libre AAA Sets United States Show For December

Lucha Libre AAA is set to hold a show in the US toward the end of the year. WrestleTix noted on Wednesday that an as-yet-unnamed show from the lucha company is set to take place in Tempe, Arizona on December 3rd, with tickets on sale here. AAA has since confirmed the show, as you can see below.

The show will be the promotion’s first in the US since the AAA Invading NY show in September of 2019 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. No matches have yet been announced for the December 3rd event.

Less than an hour away from Lucha Libre AAA's onsale at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ. Link: https://t.co/O2pXl1d0wZ https://t.co/SzJC6OTZvy pic.twitter.com/BUmFPGtJd1 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 28, 2022