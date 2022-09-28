wrestling / News

Lucha Libre AAA Sets United States Show For December

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lucha Libre AAA Arizona Image Credit: Lucha Libre AAA

Lucha Libre AAA is set to hold a show in the US toward the end of the year. WrestleTix noted on Wednesday that an as-yet-unnamed show from the lucha company is set to take place in Tempe, Arizona on December 3rd, with tickets on sale here. AAA has since confirmed the show, as you can see below.

The show will be the promotion’s first in the US since the AAA Invading NY show in September of 2019 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. No matches have yet been announced for the December 3rd event.

