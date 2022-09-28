wrestling / News
Lucha Libre AAA Sets United States Show For December
Lucha Libre AAA is set to hold a show in the US toward the end of the year. WrestleTix noted on Wednesday that an as-yet-unnamed show from the lucha company is set to take place in Tempe, Arizona on December 3rd, with tickets on sale here. AAA has since confirmed the show, as you can see below.
The show will be the promotion’s first in the US since the AAA Invading NY show in September of 2019 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. No matches have yet been announced for the December 3rd event.
Less than an hour away from Lucha Libre AAA's onsale at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.
Link: https://t.co/O2pXl1d0wZ https://t.co/SzJC6OTZvy pic.twitter.com/BUmFPGtJd1
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 28, 2022
Una gran sorpresa para todos nuestros aficionados de Arizona 🇺🇸@luchalibreaaa se presentará este 3 de diciembre en la Mullett Arena de Tempe.
Los boletos ya están a la venta en @Ticketmaster: https://t.co/6DT8ptmAT7 pic.twitter.com/Fbb2109XYg
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) September 28, 2022
