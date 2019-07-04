Lucha Libre Icon Perro Aguayo Passes Away at 73

– Perro Aguayo, who was one of the biggest names in lucha libre history, has passed away. Perros del Mal announced on Facebook that Aguayo passed away at the age of 73, as you can see below.

Aguayo was one of the top draws in lucha librey, serving as one of the top heels in the Universal Wrestling Association and was a multi-time champion in Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre, the UWA, and the World Wrestling Association. He would go on to help found AAA in 1992 and served as a top star there, including a well-known three-way feud with Konnan and Cien Caras.

He had a few brief associations with WWE, being named part of the first (and only) Intercontinental Tag Team Champions with Gran Hamada, titles which became defunct when the then-WWF ended their association with UWF Japan. He was also a seven-time WWE Light Heavyweight Champion, including being the first champion. His title reigns were during the era when WWE was working with the UWA; the company does not officially recognize title reigns at this point before 1997. He also made an appearance in

Aguayo retired following a final feud with Cien Caras and Mascara Ano 2000 alongside his son, the late Perro Aguayo Jr. He was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2012.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and many fans of Perro Aguayo. The industry would not be the same without him.

⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ EL PERRO AGUAYO ⚫

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento del Sr. Pedro Aguayo Damián, mejor conocido como El Perro Aguayo, quien fue una de las máximas figuras de este deporte. pic.twitter.com/rt3cUiolvS — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 4, 2019