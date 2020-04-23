wrestling / News
Lucha Libre Wrestlers Reportedly Sewing Face Masks For People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
With wrestling largely shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico are jumping on an opportunity with face masks. The BBC reports that El Hijo de Soberano and Isaías Huerta (aka El Gato Gris) are making money by sewing protective face masks to sell to people, using designs associated with lucha legends like Blue Demon and El Santo.
Sobrerano said, “Last week we had a very difficult time and my wife says to me: ‘Why don’t we make face masks?’ So we made some, but using the material we had for the costumes. We use the lycra and the fabrics that are used in the wrestling suit makings. They have double stitching, fabric reinforcement.”
The masks sell for 150 Mexican pesos each, and orders are reportedly coming in from all over Mexico. El Gato Gris’ masks go for 50 Mexican pesos.
“I’ve always loved talking about wrestling, so much so that I started sewing costumes for my teammates, and now it led me to come up with the idea of wrestler masks,” Gris said.
