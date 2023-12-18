Lucha Maniaks Cuts Ties With ASF After Minor Solicitation Charges

Laredo, Texas promotion Lucha Maniaks has ended their relationship with indie wrestler ASF following his arrest on charges of online solicitation of a minor. As previously reported, ASF — real name Luis Antonio Garcia — was arrested on December 6th and charged with online solicitation of a minor younger than 14 years old and display of harmful material to a minor. Garcia had been working only for Lucha Maniaks throughout most of the year, and the promotion issued a statement to The Laredo Morning Times indicating that they had cut ties with Garcia after his arrest.

The statement reads:

Dear Lucha Maniaks Community, It is with deep regret that we address you again regarding our FORMER TEAM MEMBER, Antonio Garcia “ASF”. Unfortunately, we have learned of his recent arrest on December 6th in connection with felony charges.. It is crucial to emphasize that the actions taken do not align with the fundamental values promoted by LuchaManiaks. As a team, we stand firm in our commitment to integrity and respect in every facet of our operations. We want to make it clear that, upon confirming his guilt, we have already taken the decision to end all working relations with him. This resolution is taken in line with the need to preserve the integrity of our community and the gravity of the matter. LuchaManiaks reaffirms their commitment to providing quality entertainment and a safe environment for their fans. The trust placed in us is invaluable, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain it. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time and want to assure you that we will continue to strive to be a benchmark of integrity in the wrestling community. Carefully, The LuchaManiaks Squad

While Garcia had worked for a number of promotions in the past including GCW, they stopped booking him around January. Around this time, allegations of inappropriate behavior from Garcia began circling within wrestling circles.

The charges relate to Garcia allegedly sending explicit photos to a girl who was 12 that he had begun communicating with after she messaged him to wish him good luck at an upcoming show. She had told Garcia that she was 11 according to the affidavit and her mother contacted the authorities. Garcia initially alleged that the girl’s boyfriend “had it out for him” and made up the story, though when asked how many time he sent photos of his, he said “three times maybe.” When asked why he said, ““My answer is I’m not sure. I have nothing to tell you. It was a stupid mistake.”