Lucha Maniaks Not Your Average Lucha Show Results: ACH, Lince Dorado in Action

– While most eyes were on WWE’s WrestleMania 38: Night 1 last night, Lucha Maniaks held its Not Your Average Lucha show last night at the Upper 90 Soccer Center in Arlington, Texas. The card streamed live on Title Match Network. Below are some results from the Lucha Maniaks card, courtesy of Fightful:

* Crazy Boy beat Demetri ‘Action’ Jackson.

* Mini Abismo Negro, Black Danger, Chik Tormenta & Arez beat Brillante RB, Dyl Dempsey, Jonathan Lopez & Aragon.

* El Cuervo beat Charro Negro.

* NWA World Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) beat Epydemius Jr & Epydemius to retain the titles.

* ACH beat Black Taurus.

* Lince Dorado, Aramis & ASF beat Juventud Aerea, Gringo Loco & Decimus.

* IWC Legacy Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Leon (c) beat Mr. Leo

* Aeroboy beat Myron Reed, Black Destiny and Extreme Tiger.