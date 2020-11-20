wrestling / News
Lucha Palooza Event Set For Next Weekend, Updated Card
The first-ever Lucha Palooza is set to take place next Saturday, with several WWE alumni set to appear. PWInsider reports that the event will be a drive-in show with wrestlers performing in the El Paso County Coliseum while fans will be outside in their cars watching the show as it is broadcast on giant screens.
Announced for the show is:
* Cinta de Oro (aka Sin Cara II) & Magno vs. Eddie & Primo Colon
* Demus & Octagoncito vs. Mascarita Dorada (aka El Torito) & Tzuky
* Hijo del Impostor vs. Aero Dragon
* Dark Fusion & La Bestia II vs. Sky Bird & Monaguillo II
* Amazzona vs. Black Widow
* Samuray VIP vs. Mino Tauro
* Freestyle singing star Frankie J will appear to perform in concert as well as sing the United States of America and Mexico’s national anthems
You can get tickets for the event here.
