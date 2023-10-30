Lucha Rules Tag Match Added To MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a Lucha Rules tag team match for MLW Fightland on November 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Rocky Romero will team with Bárbaro Cavernario against Mascara Dorada and Ichiban.

MLW today announced a ¡Lucha Rules! Tag Team Match: Rocky Romero & Bárbaro Cavernario (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Máscara Dorada at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

— Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Straight from the office of this past week’s executive producer of FUSION (watch), Salina de la Renta, a new match has been signed for FIGHTLAND and it will feature fighters from THREE organizations in ONE ring!

After getting on the bad side of the “Empresaria”, Ichiban will find himself in deep waters as he takes on Salina’s team of the newly minted double champion.

Rocky Romero, of New Japan, and the barbaric CMLL luchador Bárbaro Cavernario will team up, representing Salina’s Promociones Dorado. Salina has selected a savage luchador in Bárbaro, who has made his name by taking the scalps of some of Mexico’s best luchadores.

As for Ichiban’s team, MLW can confirm the top ranked middleweight has selected his partner in the debuting Máscara Dorada!

Máscara Dorada has only been in the sport for 2 years and is being touted the most exciting luchador of CMLL’s new era.

Promociones Dorado better be ready for a cutting edge arsenal from Máscara Dorada, as Ichiban and his new amigo bring the fight to Romero and Bárbaro Cavernario!

See lucha libre at its best at FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, November 18 in Philadelphia.